The Dallas Cowboys’ disappointing 4-5 start has put coach Brian Schottenheimer under growing scrutiny, and some believe his seat is getting hotter and hotter.

Despite a productive offense, Dallas keeps struggling on defense and making costly mistakes, raising questions about whether Schottenheimer can turn things around. At 11-14-1 as a regular-season coach, the pressure couldn’t be higher.

Amid the noise, former Pittsburgh Steelers coach and current NBC “Football Night in America” studio analyst Mike Tomlin weighed in on Schottenheimer’s situation.

Mike Tomlin’s Take on Brian Schottenheimer

The Cowboys have one of the league’s most productive offenses, led by quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens. Dallas ranks No. 4 in the league with a PFN Offense Impact Score of 84.4.

The defense, however, has been a glaring weakness. The unit ranks dead last in the NFL with a PFN Defense Impact Score of 63.1. Discipline has been a problem, too. Dallas is tied for the second-most penalties in the league (74) and leads the NFL in penalty yards (667).

The Cowboys’ struggles were on full display in their Week 8 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Dallas squandered a 14-point lead before falling 33-30 in overtime, adding to the frustration surrounding Schottenheimer’s team.

Speaking about the criticism facing the Cowboys’ coach, Tomlin said both coaching and player execution play a part when a team struggles.

“Any time there’s failure and inconsistency, it’s always playing and coaching issues. That’s been my experience,” the former coach said.

“I also look at it from the perspective of it’s like being a head coach and a quarterback. Oftentimes, you get too much credit when things are going well and too much blame when things aren’t.”

Tomlin also addressed the pressure that comes with coaching one of the NFL’s most recognizable franchises. “I just think that there’s a certain amount of tension that comes with being the Cowboys, sometimes justly so, sometimes unjustly so.”

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He added that Schottenheimer and his staff are used to the heat and are focused on fixing the team rather than listening to outside criticism.

Schottenheimer Still Has Work to Do Despite Cowboys’ Win Over Colts

Tomlin’s comments come as Dallas continues to wrestle with problems that have dogged it all season. Even its 27-23 Week 9 win over the Indianapolis Colts did little to quiet concerns about the team’s discipline.

The Cowboys committed 14 penalties for 153 yards against Indianapolis, nearly twice their pregame average of 7.5 penalties per game.

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The Cowboys HC made no excuses for the sloppiness after the game.

“We actually watched all 14 of them in a team meeting. We pointed out sloppy [plays]… not good enough,” Schottenheimer said.

“I think there were two pre-snap, which is a positive. We’ve been averaging about seven penalties a game. So we’re twice the average. Not good enough at all, but we showed all the different penalties, from the pass interferences to the holdings, and, you know, started with the holdings.”

With eight games left, Schottenheimer needs to clean things up quickly. Dallas still has a shot in the NFC East but faces a tough test Sunday against the 7-1 San Francisco 49ers.

San Francisco has won its last four meetings with Dallas, which makes a disciplined performance crucial for the Cowboys.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.