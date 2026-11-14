Jerry Jones is ready for more regular-season football. His claim that players should also want it proved considerably harder to sell.

The Cowboys owner suggested an 18-game schedule could be approaching, while acknowledging that players would have to negotiate the change, a stance that prompted fans to respond with a mix of enthusiasm, demands for additional rest, and skepticism about who would benefit most.

Jerry Jones Makes His Case for an 18-Game Season

Speaking on 105.3 The Fan, Jones was asked whether an expanded regular season remained far away.

“No, I don’t think we’re far away from it,” he told reporters.

Jones floated next year as a possibility, then acknowledged the necessary negotiations with players. He also proposed reducing preseason games and allowing teams to develop during the opening weeks of the regular season.

“It’s in everybody’s interest, and it certainly is in the players’ best interest in my mind, for sure,” Jones said.

That claim drew immediate pushback.

“Injuries rising, but they keep adding games because all they care about is money,” one fan wrote.

“Is it in ‘everyone’s’ best interests?” sports commentator Brandon Perna asked.

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“Everyone’s best interest except the players lmao,” Sleeper’s NFL account added.

An additional meaningful game would offer another week of football to watch and sell, while players would have another regular-season assignment to prepare for and compete. The toll on the players, though, is quite another matter altogether.

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Some Fans Want More Football With Added Protections

There was a little bit of support for the idea, including one fan ready to go well beyond Jones’ proposal.

“Love this.. If the WNBA added 6 games and the NFL 2 games.. Why can’t the NFL add 1 more? Make it 20 games! We the fans will watch every week!” the fan wrote.

Others approached the question with conditions.

“There need to be two bye weeks for teams, IR spots need to increase, especially designations to return off of them, there should be an additional active roster spot available as well for gamedays,” another fan posted.

Another response acknowledged the financial appeal while questioning the physical consequences. “For the longevity and health of players – no. But it is in everyone’s best interest as that extra game will literally earn everyone so much money, including the players,” one user wrote.

The request for protections reflects issues already raised in the broader discussion. The NFLPA previously pushed back on treating expansion as inevitable, emphasizing that an additional game is a matter for negotiation.

Commissioner Roger Goodell has also identified roster sizes, player safety and a potential second bye as subjects requiring discussion with the union.

That is where Jones’ argument faces its real test.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.