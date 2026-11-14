Draymond Green was assessed a Flagrant 1 after running through Victor Wembanyama from behind while the San Antonio Spurs star was trying to position himself for an offensive rebound during Golden State’s 123-85 loss Friday night.

The incident came during a game the home team controlled from the start. San Antonio opened a 26-5 lead, went up 38-14 after the first quarter and eventually led by as many as 43, while Green’s foul drew plenty of reaction from fans.

Fans Troll Draymond Green After Flagrant 1 on Victor Wembanyama

Wembanyama finished with 12 points, 12 rebounds, 6 assists, and 2 blocks in 21 minutes as San Antonio improved to 11-2. The Spurs led from start to finish and held Golden State to 33% shooting.

Green’s foul quickly drew attention online. Underdog NBA posted a clip of the play with the caption: “Draymond trucks Wemby. He was assessed a Flagrant 1.”

Warriors Muse responded with a one-word question: “Why.”

Golden State played without Stephen Curry, who suffered an oblique abdominal tear during Wednesday’s 115-108 loss to the Houston Rockets. The Warriors announced Thursday that Curry will be reevaluated in two weeks.

Radio and podcast host Matt George tweeted: “Like clockwork when Steph is out.”

NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Tyrone Johnson added, “They should pre-eject him some games.”

The Warriors forward had already been ejected once this month. Green received two technical fouls in quick succession during Golden State’s 116-113 win over the Phoenix Suns on Nov. 2. The first came after he threw Khaman Maluach to the floor, while the second followed an ensuing confrontation with Dillon Brooks.

Some fans also questioned Green’s actions on the play.

“He trying so hard to get ejected,” one fan wrote.

Another added, “Trying to clock out.”

One fan focused on Wembanyama’s side of the incident: “Spurs need an enforcer like Isaiah Stewart ’cause they need to think twice before hitting Wemby.”

The four-time NBA champion was not ejected against San Antonio. He finished with 4 points, 3 rebounds, and 3 assists in 16 minutes and did not play in the fourth quarter.

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Golden State was missing several players in addition to Curry. Jimmy Butler, Moses Moody, Kristaps Porziņģis and Brandon Williams were also ruled out.

The Warriors never recovered from their slow start, scoring just 33 points in the first half and falling to 8-5. San Antonio extended its winning streak to 11 games, while Stephon Castle led all scorers with 32 points.

The flagrant became one of the lasting images from a night that quickly got away from Golden State.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.