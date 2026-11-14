Cam Skattebo wants opposing offenses to struggle to hear themselves think at MetLife Stadium. That probably wasn’t the case when the New York Giants fell 24-21 to the Washington Commanders on Thursday night in a whiteout game.

Cam Skattebo Gives His Assessment of Giants’ Whiteout

When asked about the whiteout, the running back first pointed to the forecast, which he thought may have kept some fans away.

“It was cool, man. Obviously, everyone expected a thunderstorm and a dumping rain game, so probably, [we were] missing a couple of people out there,” Skattebo told reporters.

Skattebo then thanked the fans who braved the forecast and showed up anyway.

“But, I mean, it turned out good, man. A lot of people out showing love and a lot of people on third down making noise,” he said.

Meanwhile, Skattebo also made it clear that he’d like the home crowd to raise the roof even higher, especially when the defense takes the field in key moments.

“I think this stadium could get a little bit louder when the defense is on the field at times and during more critical moments. But at the end of the day, we gotta execute,” the running back said.

New York had chances to put the game away but couldn’t close the door. The Giants intercepted Jayden Daniels on back-to-back fourth-quarter possessions while protecting a 21-17 lead. Both ensuing offensive drives ended in three-and-outs.

PREDICT THE NFL SEASON:PFN’s Free NFL Playoff Predictor

Daniels then found Stefon Diggs for the winning touchdown with 57 seconds remaining, and the whiteout crowd, which had waited all night to celebrate, headed for the exits disappointed.

Skattebo’s Productive Return Ends in Frustration

Skattebo gave fans a lot to cheer about earlier in the night. Back after missing a game with a hamstring injury, he rushed 18 times for 78 yards and two touchdowns. Three receptions added 44 yards, bringing his total to 122 yards from scrimmage.

After Thursday’s performance, he ranks No. 17 among running backs with a PFN RB Impact Score of 75.2. He has 496 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns this season.

SET YOUR LINEUPS:PFN’s Free Fantasy Start/Sit Optimizer

The frustration came when New York needed to protect its lead. A late Jameis Winston sneak fell short after a successful Washington challenge. The Giants then tried to bait the Commanders into an offside penalty with Winston’s unusual “Who Let the Dogs Out?” cadence, but the defense stayed disciplined.

New York eventually punted, then failed to capitalize on another takeaway. Those missed chances turned a potentially satisfying divisional win into a long night of second-guessing.

The Giants remain atop the NFC East at 5-3-1 and host the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 11, giving Skattebo another home crowd soon.

His request is simple enough: When the defense needs a stop, bring the noise.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.