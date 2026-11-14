The Los Angeles Chargers are days away from their first primetime game of the season on “Monday Night Football” against the Baltimore Ravens. But at 0-8, there has not been much to look forward to.

Now, offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, who has faced heavy criticism over the offense’s struggles, has revealed he will continue calling plays from the booth for a second consecutive week, drawing another round of criticism from some Chargers fans.

Mike McDaniel’s Booth Decision Draws Blunt Responses

During a recent presser, McDaniel described calling plays from the booth as “productive” from a communication standpoint. The numbers make that a tough sell, though. The Chargers rank No. 32 in PFN’s Offense Impact Score with a grade of 61.6 through Week 9, averaging 15.1 points per game.

Fans are in no mood to hear about a better view upstairs when the offense is still stuck in neutral.

“He can remain at home,” one user on X slammed.

“The EXIT door would be more appropriate,” another piled on.

A third fan suggested an entirely different booth.

“He should move to the Toll Booth and get out of town,” they quipped.

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“He is tired of getting cursed out,” another fan wrote.

The jokes did not stop there. “Can they lock him in there after the game?” one user asked.

Chargers Need Results After Another Rough Offensive Showing

McDaniel first announced his move from the sideline to the booth before the Week 9 game against the Houston Texans, saying it would give him a better look at the defense and make it easier to relay changes between possessions.

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The move did not produce the breakthrough Los Angeles needed. Houston won 44-22, dropping the Chargers to 0-8.

Pass protection was a major problem, as Justin Herbert took a career-high eight sacks, bringing his season total to 31. He has also thrown an interception in each of the Chargers’ first eight games.

A touchdown finally broke the drought in the fourth quarter, when Quentin Johnston scored on a 58-yard catch-and-run. It ended a streak of 37 consecutive possessions without an offensive touchdown, and the Chargers had last reached the end zone on offense on Oct. 11.

McDaniel gets another chance to show that the move to the booth can help when the Chargers visit Baltimore on Monday, especially with his grip on the job slipping fast.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.