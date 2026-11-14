Luka Dončić is expected to be available when the Los Angeles Lakers visit the Phoenix Suns on Sunday after rolling his right ankle late in Wednesday’s win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Coach JJ Redick said Friday that the Slovenian is “fine,” easing concerns from a game in which the Lakers improved to an NBA-best 11-2 with their seventh straight victory.

Lakers Fans Relieved After JJ Redick’s Positive Luka Dončić Update

Dončić appeared to hurt his ankle late in the fourth quarter of Los Angeles’ 123-112 win in Milwaukee.

With 4:25 remaining, he made a 23-foot stepback jumper over Kyle Kuzma while drawing a foul, then landed awkwardly and went down holding his right ankle. Dončić eventually got back to his feet and made the ensuing free throw for his 32nd point of the night.

Speaking after the game, the six-time All-Star downplayed the injury:

“I’m good. Obviously it’s painful a little bit, but I’ll be fine. We went 3-0 on the road trip, so that’s very good.”

Redick offered an encouraging update Friday, saying Dončić is expected to be available against Phoenix.

The update came shortly after Dončić returned from another injury issue. Lower-back tightness kept him out of the Lakers’ Nov. 8 win over the Detroit Pistons, his second missed game of the season. He returned the following night against the Atlanta Hawks and finished with 32 points, 8 rebounds, and 10 assists in a 124-114 victory.

His 32-point performance in Milwaukee gave him consecutive 32-point games since returning to the lineup.

Laker Nation welcomed the news.

“Luka fine is all I needed to hear,” one fan wrote.

Another responded: “Praise be to God.”

“Lakers season is alive,” a fan remarked.

Others were already looking ahead to Sunday. The former Dallas Mavericks star leads the NBA with 38.6 points per game after finishing with 32 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists against Milwaukee.

“Good no trolling Sunday … I need my 40 PPG back,” one fan tweeted.

Another fan looked ahead to the matchup with Devin Booker: “Giving book 50.”

“MVP back home,” a fan added.

Austin Reaves also left Wednesday’s game after injuring his left heel on an awkward landing. Redick said Friday that Reaves has a bruise and is considered day-to-day, with the star guard and the team deciding against additional imaging.

SEE ALSO:‘Darvin Ham Would’ve Slept for 3 Days,’ ‘Coach Is a Psycho Worker, Love It’ – Lakers Fans React to JJ Redick’s ‘21-Page’ ‘Audit’ of Team’s Performance

For Dončić, however, Friday’s update was the one Lakers fans had been waiting for after watching him go down in Milwaukee. What initially looked like a potentially concerning ankle injury is not expected to keep the NBA’s leading scorer out against Phoenix.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.