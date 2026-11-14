Thursday night was a mixed one for J.J. McCarthy, less than seven weeks after the Minnesota Vikings traded him to the New York Giants. He completed 23 of 36 passes for 293 yards with a touchdown and an interception and ran six times for 34 yards. But the Washington Commanders won 24-21 at MetLife Stadium, and Rasul Douglas ended New York’s last chance by picking him off with 34 seconds left.

While the loss will sting, former Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott had kind words for McCarthy in the aftermath.

Sean McDermott Praises J.J. McCarthy’s Rapid Giants Adjustment After Vikings Trade

Speaking on “The Rich Eisen Show” on Friday, McDermott pointed out that McCarthy “is a player, a quarterback in particular, who was in somebody else’s system for really his whole career, but specifically this year, up until a few weeks ago.”

McDermott built his praise around that timeline. “I think he’s done an admirable job of getting himself up to speed, building continuity with the weapons he has, and moving the offense.”

Tight end Isaiah Likely was the weapon McCarthy leaned on most on Thursday, catching nine of his 11 targets for 127 yards, and their 66-yard touchdown with 8:13 left in the fourth quarter put the Giants ahead 21-17.

Additionally, Malachi Fields caught three passes for 62 yards, and Malik Nabers caught five for 44. Cam Skattebo ran for two touchdowns, the first capping a 16-play, 72-yard drive in the second quarter, and New York piled up 399 total yards.

However, the 21-17 lead slipped away late, and McDermott acknowledged the same in his analysis. “Naturally, they didn’t get it done at the end last night, but you have to give him credit for what he’s been able to do in a short amount of time.”

Giants defenders Jevon Holland and Ar’Darius Washington each intercepted Jayden Daniels. However, the offense managed just 14 yards on six plays across the two possessions that followed and punted both times, the second after taking over at the Commanders’ 46 with 2:15 left.

Washington made the Giants pay after taking over at its own 29-yard line. A 33-yard defensive pass interference penalty against Deonte Banks moved the Commanders deep into New York territory, and Daniels needed just three offensive plays to finish the drive, connecting with Stefon Diggs for the winning 32-yard touchdown with 57 seconds remaining.

McCarthy’s final drive started at the Giants’ 31 and ended four plays later with Douglas’ interception.

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Looking back, Minnesota was the only NFL home McCarthy had known. The Vikings drafted him 10th overall in 2024, and after a rookie season spent on injured reserve, he went 6-4 in 10 starts in 2025 before the team named Kyler Murray its starter following an offseason competition between the two.

By the time the Vikings, coached by Kevin O’Connell, sent him to New York on Sept. 28 for a 2027 fifth-round pick, McCarthy was their No. 3 quarterback behind Murray and Carson Wentz.

The Giants, of course, made the move after losing starter Jaxson Dart for the season to a knee injury.

Counting Thursday, McCarthy has completed 66 of 104 passes (63.5%) this season for 915 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, with a 90 passer rating and a completion percentage over expected of 3.3. Pro Football Network’s NFL QB Impact Grade has McCarthy at 74.2 through Week 10, 18th of 36 graded quarterbacks.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.