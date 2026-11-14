Kendrick Perkins isn’t ready to put the Los Angeles Lakers among the NBA’s title contenders, at least not yet.

The former NBA champion explained why during Friday’s episode of “Road Trippin’ Show,” pointing to one thing he believes is still missing from Los Angeles’ 11-2 start.

NBA Fans Weigh In on Kendrick Perkins’ Lakers ‘Signature Win’ Standard

Perkins addressed the Lakers’ fast start directly:

“I don’t believe that they’re title contenders yet because they haven’t got a real signature win yet.”

He then pointed to several teams he believes would provide a better measuring stick.

“… They haven’t beat a OKC although OKC is injured. They haven’t beat a Houston Rockets team or the Spurs… Or the Knicks or something like that. Detroit, yeah, no Jalen Duren also… I need a real signature win-type moment.”

The Lakers did beat Detroit 121-116 on Nov. 8, though both teams were missing key players. Duren was out for the Pistons, while Luka Dončić missed the game with lower-back tightness. Austin Reaves carried Los Angeles with a season-high 43 points.

One fan disagreed with Perkins’ skepticism, writing, “The Lakers have the best record in the NBA with the MVP favorite & still being disrespected.”

Dončić was the NBA’s leading scorer at 40.1 points per game when he missed the Detroit game.

Another fan pointed to the Pistons’ strong start: “So beating Pistons isn’t signature enough? They are supposed to be number 1 or two in the East.”

Detroit fell to 6-3 with the loss but has since improved to 8-3 and sits third in the Eastern Conference.

Another reaction brought LeBron James into the discussion, with one fan claiming, “If LeBron were still with the Lakers this man would be singing a different tune.”

Others were more willing to side with Perkins.

“He’s not wrong to be skeptical – this Lakers squad hasn’t proven it in the postseason when the whistle isn’t as favorable & defense intensifies,” one fan remarked.

Another questioned the level of competition Los Angeles has faced during its winning streak: “Yup fully healthy and still struggling vs bottom feeders.”

The Lakers’ latest victory came Wednesday against a Milwaukee Bucks team that fell to 1-11 with the loss. Los Angeles led by as many as 24 before holding on for a 123-112 win.

A fan focused on Dončić himself, tweeting, “You cannot be serious title contenders with Luka as your best player.”

The Slovenian star has scored 32 points in each of his last 2 games since returning to the lineup. Los Angeles is 9-2 with him on the floor this season.

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The Lakers will get opportunities to answer the question Perkins raised. They visit the San Antonio Spurs on Nov. 27 before facing the Houston Rockets three nights later, two of the teams he specifically mentioned when discussing potential signature wins.

Those matchups should offer a better measure of where Los Angeles stands against the West’s stronger teams.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.