Cam Skattebo’s delayed movement on a crucial quarterback sneak looked strange enough to invite questions. John Harbaugh says the running back’s assignment explains it.

After the New York Giants squandered a late lead against Washington, Harbaugh addressed why Skattebo appeared slow to join the pile behind Jameis Winston. The explanation centered on what New York had actually called, with the coach pushing back on the assumption that Skattebo was supposed to supply a shove.

John Harbaugh Explains the Giants’ Quarterback Sneak

Asked about Skattebo’s delayed reaction, Harbaugh immediately corrected the description of the play.

“Yeah, that wasn’t a tush push. That was a different kind of a play,” Harbaugh said in a video shared by SNY.

“It was a normal quarterback sneak. Had a certain check involved in it that is part of the play, but it wasn’t a tush push, so he wasn’t supposed to be up there pushing.”

Harbaugh did not elaborate on the specific check. His answer did establish that Skattebo’s job was different from the one viewers might have expected while watching Winston try to move the pile.

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That distinction matters when assigning blame. A running back hanging back on a designed push would naturally draw scrutiny. Harbaugh said pushing the quarterback was outside Skattebo’s responsibility on this particular call.

The explanation still leaves room to question the decision and execution of the sneak. New York needed one yard, and the play failed to produce it.

Winston initially received a first-down spot on the late third-and-1 attempt before Washington successfully challenged the ruling. The reversal left the Giants facing fourth down deep in their own territory while protecting a 21-17 lead.

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New York then tried to draw Washington offside with Winston’s now-familiar “Who Let the Dogs Out?” cadence. The Commanders stayed put, and the Giants eventually punted.

Cam Skattebo’s Strong Night Ends With Short-Yardage Questions

Skattebo had already given New York plenty of productive football.

Returning from a hamstring-related absence, he rushed 18 times for 78 yards and two touchdowns against Washington. He added three catches for 44 yards, giving him 122 yards from scrimmage.

After Thursday’s game, Skattebo ranks No. 17 among running backs with a PFN RB Impact Score of 75.2. His season totals stand at 496 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns.

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That production made his involvement in the closing possessions an obvious subject for review. He had been a reliable source of offense throughout the night, yet the Giants struggled to find the few yards required to protect their advantage.

The failed sneak also came during a stretch in which New York’s defense repeatedly gave the offense opportunities. Safeties Jevón Holland and Ar’Darius Washington intercepted Jayden Daniels on consecutive fourth-quarter drives. The Giants went three-and-out after both takeaways.

Daniels eventually delivered the punishment, finding Stefon Diggs for a 32-yard touchdown with 57 seconds remaining. Washington escaped with a 24-21 victory, leaving New York to examine how it had let so many chances disappear.

Harbaugh’s explanation answers the narrow question about Skattebo’s role. The coach said he was never assigned to push Winston. The larger question remains on the Giants’ sideline, where a productive rushing night still ended without the first downs needed to finish the game.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.