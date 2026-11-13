Kirk Cousins’ return has Skip Bayless questioning the man calling the plays in Minnesota.

The analyst remains convinced that Kyler Murray offered the Vikings greater postseason upside. With Cousins back in the building, Bayless aimed his sharpest criticism at Kevin O’Connell, arguing that the coach deserves more scrutiny for an offense that keeps searching for the right quarterback.

Skip Bayless Calls Kevin O’Connell the ‘Diva’

During Gridiron’s “Skip & Aqib Preview Week 10 in the NFL,” Bayless explained that Minnesota’s defense and Murray were the reasons he picked the Vikings to win the NFC North.

He still prefers Murray’s potential when the stakes rise.

“His ceiling would be higher in the postseason than Kirk Cousins’ ceiling in the postseason,” Bayless said.

Then he turned toward O’Connell. “But a lot of this falls on Kevin O’Connell’s shoulders. It’s like he’s the diva here.”

Bayless argued that O’Connell needs a particular type of quarterback to make his offense work. “It’s like he’s the one who needs his flavor at quarterback. You got to give him Kirk Cousins or Sam Darnold because he can’t coach J.J [McCarthy]. He can’t coach Kyler.”

That was a sweeping assessment of O’Connell’s coaching, delivered by someone who openly acknowledged his preference for Murray. Bayless also conceded that Cousins represents an improvement over Carson Wentz.

The circumstances behind Minnesota’s move matter. Murray was dealing with a hamstring injury, and Wentz started against Buffalo before the Vikings acquired Cousins from Las Vegas for a 2027 third-round pick. Minnesota announced the trade on Nov. 10.

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Cousins brings immediate familiarity with O’Connell’s offense after playing for him in 2022 and 2023. That existing relationship is central to the case for bringing Cousins back, particularly with Minnesota trying to fix its offense during the season.

Bayless’ objection is about how much responsibility O’Connell should carry for needing that reunion in the first place.

Justin Jefferson’s Enthusiasm Gives Skip Bayless Some Hope

For all his skepticism, Bayless found something encouraging in Justin Jefferson’s response.

“I must admit, I loved all the quotes pouring out yesterday from Minnesota, especially out of the mouth of Justin Jefferson. He is ecstatic,” Bayless said.

Jefferson praised Cousins’ leadership and command following his return, describing it as a joy to hear him take charge again.

Bayless revisited their success together in 2022, when Jefferson earned AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year honors and led the NFL in receptions and receiving yards. He also pointed to Minnesota’s playoff loss to the Giants that season as a reason to temper expectations about Cousins.

Still, getting Jefferson excited about the offense counts for something.

“Justin Jefferson thinks the sun came back up,” Bayless said. “Now him happy is what they need.”

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Minnesota’s defense provides the offense with a solid foundation. The Vikings rank No. 1 with PFN’s NFL Defense Impact grade of 92.9, reinforcing the part of Bayless’ preseason argument he still trusts.

Cousins also arrives with recent production under his belt. He threw for 2,340 yards, 20 touchdowns, and eight interceptions in nine starts for Las Vegas before the trade.

O’Connell now has a quarterback who knows his system and a star receiver delighted to have him back. That removes two potential explanations if the offense continues to stall. Bayless will certainly be keeping score.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.