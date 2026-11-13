Former New York Knicks and Chicago Bulls forward Guerschon Yabusele believes his new club, Panathinaikos, could beat some NBA teams. The claim, from a wide-ranging interview with French outlet L’Equipe, drew mostly skeptical reactions from fans Friday.

Yabusele, 30, left the NBA over the summer and signed a three-year deal with the Greek club, which plays in both the Greek league and the EuroLeague. In the interview, the power forward explained that move and laid out just how high he thinks the new-look Panathinaikos can climb.

Fans Weigh in as Guerschon Yabusele Details Why He Rates Panathinaikos Over NBA Teams

Yabusele has seen plenty of rosters up close. The Boston Celtics drafted him 16th overall in 2016, and he has since spent three seasons at Spanish power Real Madrid and suited up for the Philadelphia 76ers, Knicks and Bulls.

The veteran forward spoke highly of his new teammates. “This Panathinaikos side is truly a great team, perhaps the most talented one I’ve ever been a part of. When I saw the signings being announced last summer, I was blown away. I’ve even seen comparisons drawn between our starting five and those of NBA teams. And honestly, I believe that if everything comes together, we could beat quite a few teams from the United States,” he said.

Yabusele also added an important qualifier: “I’m not saying we’d play the champions and beat them, mind you, but if we were to face all the teams, we’d certainly win a few games.”

One fan turned the doubt back on Yabusele’s own path out of the league. “That’s what people always say when they can’t make an NBA roster,” he wrote.

Another fan made the same point more bluntly, writing, “Bro can’t even play in the league to know this.”

Yabusele’s own account of leaving the NBA, however, painted a more complicated picture: “I felt that I had bounced back well in Chicago toward the end of last season and had proven that I could hold my own.”

He then turned to what he said the Minnesota Timberwolves put on the table. “What was offered to me in Minnesota was only partially guaranteed, with the possibility of being traded by the deadline. I’ll always believe in myself, and I could have taken that risk. But for a minimum contract, with no guaranteed playing time, did I really want to put my family and children through two more moves in the span of six months, along with changing schools again?”

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Some fans were skeptical of the broader claim but still gave Panathinaikos credit. “Panathinaikos could definitely steal a game from an NBA team, especially under FIBA rules. But beating quite a few of them? Yabusele might be getting a little carried away,” another fan wrote.

Another fan came away impressed by the roster but not by the conclusion. “Yabusele talking crazy. That Panathinaikos roster is stacked though, no lies. Still feels like a stretch saying they could beat actual NBA teams… but the confidence is crazy,” they wrote.

Another fan argued that an upset was at least plausible in a single game:

“While ludicrous at first glance, I don’t think it’s inconceivable for a connected and physically mature European team to come in against a disconnected and disassociated Kings or Bucks team and pull off an upset. Still would take the Kings and Bucks all day in a series, but a great Euro team could probably be the better team on a given night. … I still believe in a gap, but I don’t think the gap is as wide as it was a few years ago.”

Yabusele averaged 11.0 points across 70 games for the 76ers in 2024-25 before joining the Knicks. In New York, he averaged 2.7 points and 2.1 rebounds in 8.9 minutes over 41 games until a Feb. 5 trade sent him to Chicago, with Dalen Terry going to the Knicks.

With the Bulls, he started 19 of his 26 games and averaged 10.0 points and 5.7 rebounds.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.