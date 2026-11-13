After finishing last season with a losing record, the Golden State Warriors have surprised many in the NBA with a strong 8-4 start. After a 0-3 start, the team found their rhythm, reeling off an 8-1 record in their last nine games. One of the team’s cornerstones, point guard Stephen Curry, had an excellent start to his season.

The future Hall of Famer averaged 27.8 points per game on shooting 50% from the field, 45.7% from beyond the three-point line and 98.7% from the foul line in ten games. However, Curry will miss time with an oblique abdominal tear. His long-time teammate Draymond Green checks in with his opinion on the return timeline for the star guard.

Warriors Forward Draymond Green Offers Grim View on Stephen Curry’s Return Timeline

Golden State Warriors point guard Curry is set to miss time after suffering an oblique abdominal tear during Wednesday’s loss to the Houston Rockets. Green, who is in his 15th season as Curry’s teammate, doesn’t expect Curry to be back in two weeks and emphasized that the two-week mark is only a re-evaluation point.

“I would say there’s probably no chance that he’s back in two weeks. You’re kind of just re-evaluating in two weeks and kind of seeing where you are. You know, an oblique injury is one of those things that like it kind of it tells you when it’s healed. You know, there’s no set certain timeline like it,” Green said.

An oblique abdominal tear is a strain or tear of the oblique muscle, which runs along your sides. Oblique strains can occur during sudden or forceful twisting and rotation of the trunk.

Unlike some injuries, as Green points out, the abdomen remains one of the most important parts of the body for an NBA player.

“So, it’s no certainty, but then you get to the point to where, you know, you need your core. You need your rotational strength… So, as the pain start to subside, you start to push the boundaries more and more. But no one knows how long that’ll take,” he said.

In their last game, a 115-108 loss to the Houston Rockets, Curry played only 5:35. Green believes that another teammate must be the one to keep the team headed in the right direction.

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“Going to need Yaks to step up. It’s a lot to ask for a rookie,” he said.

The Warriors selected Yaxel Lendeborg with the No. 11 pick in this year’s draft. The former UAB/Michigan standout is contributing to many aspects for Golden State. The small forward is averaging 21.7 points per game on 51.8% shooting from the field, and 42.6% from long range. Not to mention, the rookie pulls down 7.4 rebounds and dishes out 3.7 assists every night.

If Curry is able to return before the end of the year, it could mark the start of the Warriors’ return to health.

According to reports, Jimmy Butler could potentially return between January and February, while Moses Moody is reportedly further ahead in his rehabilitation and could return between December and January. Golden State will need increased production across the roster to compensate for Curry’s absence and continue winning without him.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.