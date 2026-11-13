LeSean McCoy has heard enough about the pressure on Dak Prescott. In his view, Dallas’ quarterback keeps getting the benefit of explanations that would wear thin for someone else.

With the Cowboys preparing to host the San Francisco 49ers, the Eagles legend questioned whether another disappointing result would change anything for Prescott. Dallas enters Sunday at 4-5, and McCoy believes the blame will eventually fall elsewhere.

He already has a pretty good idea where.

LeSean McCoy Says Dak Prescott Keeps Getting Excuses

Speaking on “Speakeasy,” McCoy argued that Prescott’s salary and position should come with substantial expectations. He then questioned whether those expectations produce meaningful accountability.

“No matter how bad he plays or bad they play on offense, they’ll find a way to blame the defense,” McCoy said.

His criticism extended to the Cowboys’ inability to deliver the improvement he anticipated.

“When you look at this, the Cowboys in general, they’re a team that we thought that would be better this year,” he said. “They made some moves on defense, and it’s the same team. It’s the same team.”

McCoy followed that assessment by saying Dallas would find another excuse for its quarterback.

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“Dak Prescott is one of them players that no matter what he does, good or bad, we always find a way to not speak about him,” he said.

Prescott’s history against San Francisco supplied another target. The 49ers have won the teams’ past four meetings, including the playoff games that ended Dallas’ 2021 and 2022 seasons.

McCoy disputed the idea that those losses should leave Prescott insulated from criticism.

“I just think that there’s no real pressure for Dak Prescott. There’s none,” he said.

McCoy predicted that head coach Brian Schottenheimer and the defense would absorb the fallout if Dallas fell short again. “We going to find ways, we going to blame Schotty. We going to blame the defense. Dak Prescott will still be there next year,” he said.

Prescott Wants Dallas Focused on a New Opportunity

Prescott acknowledged the history when discussing Sunday’s game. He also explained why he did not want the entire locker room carrying the burden of his previous losses.

“I want to beat them. Absolutely,” Prescott said in the interview played during the segment. “And I’m not naive to what’s happened or my history against them.”

He described putting that history on his current teammates as “stupid,” emphasizing the chance to build momentum against a 7-1 opponent.

Dallas is seeking consecutive victories for the first time this season after beating Indianapolis 27-23. That win came despite 14 penalties for 153 yards, including DeMarvion Overshown’s flag for entering the field to celebrate while inactive.

Through nine games, Prescott ranks No. 13 with PFN’s NFL QB Impact grade of 79.7. He has thrown for 2,381 yards, 16 touchdowns, and five interceptions.

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Those numbers provide a fuller picture than McCoy’s criticism alone. Prescott has produced, while Dallas has struggled to turn its performances into a winning record.

Sunday offers a particularly useful test. A victory would bring the Cowboys back to .500 and end a frustrating run against San Francisco.

McCoy is skeptical that a loss would bring consequences for Prescott. The quarterback has a more immediate assignment at AT&T Stadium — make sure nobody needs to explain another one.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.