Fernando Mendoza’s first NFL start comes with a particularly unfriendly welcoming committee. The defending Super Bowl champions are coming to Las Vegas, and Colin Cowherd doubts Seattle has much interest in making the rookie comfortable.

The Raiders handed their offense to the No. 1 overall pick after trading Kirk Cousins to Minnesota. Cowherd is eager to see Mendoza play. He also wants everyone reaching for a career verdict Sunday to leave themselves a little room to reconsider.

Colin Cowherd Warns Fernando Mendoza About Seattle’s Defense

On “The Herd,” Cowherd described a difficult combination for a quarterback making his starting debut. Seattle brings an accomplished defense and the urgency of a team trying to improve its position in a competitive division.

“This is gonna be a little bit rough,” Cowherd said.

“The Seahawks are five and four. They are in a bad mood. The Niners are on fire. The Rams are surging. Seattle has to win.”

BE THE GM OF YOUR FAVORITE TEAM:PFN’s Free NFL Mock Draft Simulator

Cowherd’s warning was about the assignment awaiting Mendoza. He remained optimistic about the rookie, praising his contribution to Indiana’s undefeated national championship season and arguing that coach Curt Cignetti received a disproportionate share of the credit.

“Don’t let what happens in this game distract you or confuse you about how good this kid is,” Cowherd said.

His concerns centered on Mike Macdonald’s ability to make a young quarterback work for everything. Cowherd described a defense that limits deep opportunities, forces sustained possessions, and creates pressure from its secondary.

“The Seahawks basically say you gotta score on a 12-play drive,” he said. “So you can’t get impatient, you can’t get antsy.”

SET YOUR LINEUPS:PFN’s Free Fantasy Start/Sit Optimizer

He saved his starkest description for the matchup between Macdonald and inexperienced passers.

“Rookie quarterbacks that face Mike Macdonald, it’s a graveyard,” Cowherd said.

Seattle’s current evaluation supports the warning. The Seahawks rank third with a PFN Defense Impact grade of 88.0, allowing 18.0 points and 4.1 yards per play.

That is a demanding first opponent for a quarterback still learning how quickly NFL defenses can close a throwing window.

Cowherd Wants Composure From Mendoza Before Big Conclusions

Cowherd compared the debut to opening a restaurant on a packed Saturday night in Manhattan, with food critics already seated and ready to judge.

Mendoza will have little opportunity for a quiet introduction. The Raiders are 4-5, and moving Cousins has made their rookie the central figure in the offense heading into Sunday’s game at Allegiant Stadium.

PREDICT THE NFL SEASON:PFN’s Free NFL Playoff Predictor

Cowherd offered a practical starting point for evaluating him.

“Just look for operational sturdiness. Look for some composure,” he said.

That means watching how Mendoza handles the offense when Seattle makes the first option disappear, whether he stays patient, and how he responds when a possession goes wrong.

Mendoza has already spoken positively about his development. In the interview excerpt played during the segment, he pointed to improvements under center, relationships with teammates, and his understanding of an NFL scheme.

“There’s so many areas that I’ve improved on and I look forward to keep on improving because there’s still a lot of work to do,” Mendoza said.

His appreciation for Cousins’ mentorship has also drawn praise as Las Vegas transitions.

Sunday will test how much of that preparation carries into live action. Cowherd’s advice gives viewers something useful to watch beyond the final score. Against a defense this good, the way Mendoza handles a difficult series could reveal plenty about his readiness for the next one.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.