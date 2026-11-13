New York quarterback J.J. McCarthy had the best game of his NFL career on Thursday evening despite the Giants’ disappointing Week 10 loss to the Washington Commanders. McCarthy completed 23 of 36 passes for 293 yards, one touchdown and one costly interception in the fourth quarter with the game on the line.

After McCarthy’s performance against the Commanders, former NFL scout John Middlekauff gave a damning indictment of the quarterback’s relationship with Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell.

Ex-NFL Scout Claims Kevin O’Connell Wanted Vikings To Move On From J.J. McCarthy

Middlekauff further slammed O’Connell for botching the McCarthy trade to the Giants, with Minnesota ultimately acquiring Kirk Cousins from the Las Vegas Raiders on trade deadline day.



During Friday’s segment of the “3 and Out” podcast, Middlekauff did not mince his words when he claimed that O’Connell hated McCarthy and had a direct hand in the quarterback getting traded to the Giants.

“If you’re a Vikings fan watching that game tonight, you have to be asking yourself…and I’m not trying to play Monday morning quarterback, it’s just a reality,” Middlekauff said. “The move was made because he didn’t play well and the coach hated him.”

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He added, “Kevin O’Connell, who by all accounts is a nice guy, I had someone in the league forward me his press conference after the Kirk Cousins trade. Like, bro, you don’t need to be a cliché machine, you can just talk like a normal human.”



“And if I wanted to speak for you in regard to J.J. McCarthy, you hated his guts as a player. You couldn’t (expletive) stand him,” Middlekauff insisted. “Because you were clearly the driving force for making him the third quarterback and helping the GM: ‘We gotta get this guy out of here. Fifth-round pick, I’ll drive him to the airport.’ Which is fine. You’re not the first or the last coach to feel that way toward a QB.”

“It’s happened before and it will happen again. Then a couple of weeks later, when you’re starting Carson Wentz, who couldn’t hit water from the middle of the ocean and then J.J.’s making plays like that for (Matt) Nagy and Greg Roman you’re like, ‘Uh, no one is acting like this guy is Joe Montana, but this is way better than what we had.'”

McCarthy missed his entire rookie season in Minnesota with a torn meniscus after being selected No. 10 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. The former Michigan Wolverines standout got the Vikings’ starting job in 2025 after Sam Darnold joined the Seattle Seahawks.

He had a mixed season under center for the Vikings, amassing 1,632 passing yards on 57.6% completion, 11 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, and adding 181 rushing yards and 4 scores.

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McCarthy led Minnesota to a 6-4 record as a starter last year and was plunged into a QB1 battle with Kyler Murray, who signed with the Vikings in March after being released by the Arizona Cardinals.

McCarthy lost the QB1 battle to Murray and was further demoted to third-string quarterback behind Carson Wentz before getting traded to the Giants in September, where he has since made an impact in Jaxson Dart’s absence.

McCarthy has amassed 915 passing yards on 63.5% completion, 2 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions for the Giants, earning a PFN’s NFL QB Impact grade of 74.2 (No. 18 in the NFL).

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.