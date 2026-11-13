Mark Andrews wants to keep adding to his Baltimore story, but some Baltimore Ravens fans are ready to close the book.

The veteran tight end expressed confidence that he still has plenty to contribute and emphasized his attachment to the city. Those comments landed with an impatient audience, as several fans responded by pointing to dropped passes and calling for Baltimore to move on.

Mark Andrews’ Commitment Gets a Cold Reception

“I truly believe that there’s a lot more football left in my story,” Andrews said in comments shared by Kevin Oestreicher.

Andrews explained that he feels good physically and believes he can still help the team. He also spoke about his investment in the organization, adding that “the city means so much to me.”

That affection did little to soften the replies.

“The bloke is a dropper, he’s cost us too much,” one fan wrote.

“He drops too many catchable passes,” another added.

The criticism follows a disappointing stretch of production. Through nine games, Andrews has 31 receptions for 237 yards and one touchdown. He ranks No. 28 among tight ends with a PFN TE Impact Score of 70.0.

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Those numbers help explain why a message about wanting to stay prompted such a chilly response. Fans have already criticized Andrews’ performance against Buffalo, and his latest comments gave that frustration another outlet.

“This just ruined my day. Get him out of Baltimore,” one fan posted.

A player expressing loyalty would usually be an easy crowd-pleaser. In these replies, Andrews found himself facing demands for an exit. The sentiment was harsh, especially for someone talking about how much the city means to him.

Fans Want Production To Match Andrews’ Belief

Other responses skipped the statistical argument entirely.

“Hopefully his story continues somewhere else,” one fan wrote.

“Sorry buddy it’s over,” another replied.

One commenter expanded the complaint to fellow Ravens veteran Marlon Humphrey.

“I think Marlon and Andrews are teaming up behind the scenes to [expletive] off the fan base,” the fan joked.

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“WE DON’T CAREEEE, you’re outta here buddy you gave us nothing,” another fan wrote.

One fan said, “Do it on another team [you’re] a liability on the Ravens. Slow as hell, no separation, no run after the catch, too many drops.”

The reactions capture the temperature of the backlash, though it sweeps aside Andrews’ previous contributions. The immediate football concern is whether he can give Baltimore more than he has delivered lately.

Offensive coordinator Declan Doyle acknowledged that Andrews would be disappointed with some of his mistakes while also pointing to difficult third-down catches he has made. Doyle said the offense’s broader struggles have affected individual production, too.

Andrews’ confidence remains intact. His comments made clear that he sees useful football ahead and wants Baltimore to benefit from it. The fans quoted here have reached a much less forgiving assessment.

A declaration of loyalty was never going to fix a dropped pass. Andrews has made his preference known. Winning back this portion of the crowd will require the catches, first downs, and touchdowns that make another season together sound appealing.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.