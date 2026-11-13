While the NBA trade deadline is months away, teams and players are constantly evaluating their futures and potential opportunities. New Orleans Pelicans point guard Dejounte Murray seemingly believes this is the right time for a change as he has reportedly requested a trade.

NBA World Reacts To Dejounte Murray’s Trade Request

Top NBA insider Shams Charania revealed Friday that Murray wants a trade from the Pelicans. Murray’s agent Rich Paul is reportedly working with the organization to find a solution.

Pelicans insider Jake Madison wasn’t shocked by Murray’s trade request, saying, “This is absolutely no surprise.”

Murray has struggled to begin his third season in New Orleans, averaging 13.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game. Murray arrived in New Orleans, hoping to help franchise player Zion Williamson achieve playoff success.

However, things haven’t turned out that way, with the 4-8 Pelicans trending toward another losing season. Perhaps Murray realizes it’s time for a change, especially with Jeremiah Fears entrenched as the Pelicans’ top guard of the future.

NBA analyst Dan Greenberg said, “The first trade demand of the season came weeks before Thanksgiving. Nobody does it like the NBA.”

Another content creator expressed similar interest, saying, “Well things just got interesting.”

One fan joked about Paul’s reputation in the NBA as a super agent, saying, “Rich Paul? Yeah he going wherever he wants.”

An All-Star in 2022, Murray’s status in the league has been impacted by his injury history in recent years. He has dealt with significant injuries in recent years, including a fractured left hand and a ruptured right Achilles tendon.

NBA insider Chris Haynes revealed a potential suitor, saying, “The Phoenix Suns have registered interest in New Orleans Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray, who has let it be known that he seeks a change of scenery, league sources tell me.”

The Suns don’t have a star-level starting point guard, which makes Murray a natural fit. Murray’s arrival would take some of the playmaking responsibility away from franchise player Devin Booker.

One Miami Heat fan would like to see them get in the mix, saying, “Dejounte Murray wants out Heat fans, what are we feeling?”

Murray’s fit on the Heat is questionable considering his inconsistent outside shooting, but he would help improve the team’s perimeter defense.

Whichever team acquires Murray will likely receive a motivated player who wants to show that he’s still capable of being one of the best guards in the NBA.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.