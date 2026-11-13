Over the past few years, Travis Kelce has been building a career that reaches well outside the football field. From hosting television shows to taking on scripted roles, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end has shown interest in comedy and entertainment.

But one of his earliest acting appearances has now returned to the conversation, giving fans a chance to revisit a version of Kelce they may have missed. A reunion on his podcast brought the old footage back, and viewers had plenty to say about his performance.

John C. Reilly Reunion Brings Travis Kelce’s 2020 Cameo Back

Actor John C. Reilly joined Kelce and his brother Jason on the Wednesday episode of the “New Heights” podcast.

The show promoted the appearance as a “Moonbase 8 cast reunion” and shared clips from the Showtime comedy’s 2020 premiere. The footage featured Kelce in an astronaut outfit, years before his more recent television and film appearances.

Kelce played an exaggerated version of himself in the episode titled “Dry,” which aired in November 2020. NASA recruits his character for a publicity stunt at a moon simulator in the Arizona desert.

He then pressures Reilly’s character, Cap, into backing his plan to dig a well during a water shortage, despite objections from Fred Armisen and Tim Heidecker’s characters. Kelce’s character later falls into the underground water tank and dies, providing the episode’s dark comic turn.

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The role came before Kelce won his first Super Bowl. Co-creator Heidecker previously told “The Ringer” that filming took place before the championship, joking that Kelce’s appearance fee would have been much higher afterward.

Fans revisiting the clip were surprised by how comfortable Kelce looked on screen.

One viewer offered a simple assessment, writing on X, “Oh, he’s actually kind of good.”

Another noticed a resemblance to a familiar Hollywood comedian, posting, “Why does Kelce kind of sound like Chris Pratt here?”

The praise went further, with one fan questioning whether the clip was real before calling it an unusually strong performance from a professional athlete.

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The viewer wrote, “Is this real? I watched 5 seconds and Travis just showcased hands down BY ORDERS OF MAGNITUDE the best acting of any NFL/NBA athlete I’ve ever seen…”

One reaction even brought Kelce’s wife into the comparison, joking, “Whoah he’s better than Taylor at acting lmao”

Others were less interested in comparisons and focused on Kelce’s screen presence. A fan wrote, “Bro is an amazing actor wth @BellanimalCards,” while another added, “no, but for real, like Trav is a pretty good actor.”

The Chris Pratt comparisons continued as another viewer suggested a bigger Hollywood opportunity, writing, “Give all of Chris Pratt’s roles to Travis Kelce. I’m not even kidding.”

One fan also pointed to Kelce’s personality as a reason the performance worked, writing, “He is charming. [His] comedic timing is crazy, as what the wife said.”

Kelce’s manager, Aaron Eanes, previously explained in 2024 how entertainment became part of his career plans. Although Kelce initially hesitated to join the 2016 reality show Catching Kelce, the experience helped introduce him to Hollywood.

He later appeared in Grotesquerie and Saturday Night Live, hosted Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?, and approached Adam Sandler about Happy Gilmore 2. Eanes described him as grounded, adding, “Travis is going to do what Travis wants to do.”

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.