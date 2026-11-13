Dianna Russini’s return gave people a reason to watch. Keeping them around is the next assignment, and the reviews from Boston were rough.

After the debut of “The Russini Report,” 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Marc Bertrand and Tim McKone questioned both the substance of the show and Russini’s handling of the Mike Vrabel controversy. Their concern was simple. What brings viewers back once the curiosity wears off?

Tim McKone Questions Russini’s First Impression

During the station’s review of the premiere, the conversation focused on what Russini might say about the controversy surrounding her departure from The Athletic.

McKone said he had hoped for a more direct acknowledgment.

“I’m not talking about like a tell-all podcast or anything like that, but sort of admit to, ‘Hey, mistakes that I made in the past and trying to move forward,’ and address it in a more direct way than certainly she did.”

That expectation went unmet in his assessment. The criticism soon expanded to question whether the program delivered enough football information to justify its entry into an already crowded market.

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“First impressions matter. This one’s a dud,” Bertrand said about the show.

Russini’s show premiered through BetUS on November 11. According to Front Office Sports, she discussed her time away and family priorities without directly explaining the circumstances behind her resignation. The episode featured Bill Parcells, Damon Amendolara and Spike Eskin, with football topics including the trade deadline and Lamar Jackson’s contract situation.

The football-first approach had been telegraphed. Before the premiere, the show’s account described the project as “a football show, not a rumor mill”.

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The Sports Hub discussion suggested that approach raised another expectation. If Russini planned to lead with reporting, the hosts wanted information that rewarded viewers for tuning in.

McKone Warns Debut Curiosity May Be Difficult To Sustain

The timing of the launch helped shape their expectations. With the NFL trade deadline providing plenty of material, they anticipated details about negotiations, proposed deals, and players who ultimately stayed put.

The panel questioned whether Russini’s reporting relationships remained as strong as she had suggested. Those were their assessments of the episode, however, and did not establish whether particular sources were still speaking with her.

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One participant also acknowledged that he had watched circulating clips without listening to the entire program. That limitation matters when weighing such a sweeping review.

The strongest warning concerned the audience’s appetite for another episode.

“That’s the most juice that that podcast is going to have. Obviously, the first one,” a host said, before delivering the prediction behind the criticism.

“It’s only going to get worse from here.”

The discussion offered no audience-retention figures to support that forecast. It was a judgment about the show’s prospects after an attention-heavy launch.

Russini now has a weekly opportunity to answer that criticism through her work. A revealing interview or a consequential report would give viewers something fresh to discuss. The next episode has to supply its own reason to click play.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.