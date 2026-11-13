Coach John Harbaugh’s New York Giants slumped to a disappointing 24-21 home loss to the Washington Commanders on Thursday evening.

The Giants gave the Commanders the ball back late in the fourth quarter, allowing quarterback Jayden Daniels to connect with wide receiver Stefon Diggs for a 32-yard touchdown. A J.J. McCarthy interception as the Giants attempted to get into field goal range iced the Week 10 game.

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith ripped the Giants coach after several conservative fourth-quarter calls by Harbaugh backfired.

ESPN Analyst Slams John Harbaugh’s Conservative Calls

During Friday’s segment of the “First Take” show, Smith was critical of Harbaugh’s failure to push for a bigger Giants lead in the fourth quarter.

“They were coaching scared,” Smith said.

He added, “I mean, John Harbaugh should be ashamed of himself; that’s really what this is. Listen, 31 total net yards over your last three possessions? An opposing quarterback that gives you not one but two fourth-quarter interceptions. Three of those possessions, three-and-out, just like that? Third and one, and you got Jameis Winston out there going viral: ‘Who let the dogs out?'”

The Giants actually went three-and-out after both Daniels interceptions; their final possession gained a first down before McCarthy’s game-ending interception. Winston’s viral cadence also came on fourth-and-1, not third-and-1.

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Smith continued, “The point that I’m making is this: John Harbaugh, this is not new. This is one of the problems that existed in Baltimore. In terms of being a bit outdated.”

“Of course, he knows what he’s doing in terms of being a coach overall. Of course, he knows how to lead; he’s been there forever. He’s a Super Bowl champion; we get all of that. But on too many occasions, you’re coaching scared,” he added.

Smith further pointed to a damning statistic: NFL Research had Harbaugh’s Ravens at 46 blown fourth-quarter leads through 2025, tied for second-most since 2008. Thursday’s collapse brought Harbaugh’s total to 47; DraftKings said that is now the most by any NFL coach over that span. He also holds the record for the most blown double-digit fourth-quarter and second-half leads since 1991.

The Giants were overwhelming favorites to win after Ar’Darius Washington’s late interception.

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Despite outgaining their opponents 399 yards to 340 yards, the Giants converted only 4 of 12 third-down attempts versus the Commanders’ 7 of 14. The Giants failed to kick on after quarterback J.J. McCarthy connected with Isaiah Likely for a 66-yard touchdown midway through the fourth quarter, allowing Washington to go 71 yards in 49 seconds to win the game.

Despite McCarthy’s career game, during which he completed 23 of 36 passes for 293 yards, 1 touchdown and 1 interception, Harbaugh was conservative in several instances, leading to the Giants’ drives bogging down and wasting the No. 18-ranked quarterback on PFN’s NFL QB Impact metric (74.2).

The Commanders’ win has breathed new life into the NFC East. Before the Week 10 game, the Giants held a two-game lead over the Dallas Cowboys atop the NFC East, and a win would have given Harbaugh’s team a 3-0-1 record and wins against every other team in the division.

The Giants’ schedule does not get any easier, with a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on November 22 next on their slate and their place on the ladder under threat as they attempt to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2022.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.