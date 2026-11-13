Joey Porter Jr. offered a blunt assessment of his injured foot. The responses were every bit as blunt.

The Dallas Cowboys cornerback says his condition worsened while he tried to play through it. That explanation did little to quiet fans questioning his availability, with some dragging his contract situation into the discussion. Porter has directly rejected that connection.

Joey Porter Jr.’s Injury Update Draws Harsh Reactions

Porter told NFL Network’s Jane Slater that “the whole foot is jacked up,” according to her account of their conversation. He said the problem began against Houston and worsened as he continued to play.

His explanation centered on the movement required to cover receivers. Without being able to run and change direction properly, he felt he could become a liability.

Several fans were already convinced something else was going on.

BE THE GM OF YOUR FAVORITE TEAM:PFN’s Free NFL Mock Draft Simulator

“Pittsburgh Steelers front office is laughing their [expletive] off. They fleeced the Cowboys…this guy doesn’t want to play,” one fan wrote.

“Don’t believe anything he says. His agent is running this show,” another added.

Those accusations go beyond what Porter has disclosed about his injury. Still, the frustration over his availability came through loud and clear.

“Always hurt and whines a lot… let’s get rid of him and many others,” one fan said.

Another response pulled fellow former Steeler George Pickens into the criticism.

“Feel bad for Dallas fans as they are as dedicated and passionate as us yinzers. But Pickens and JPJ are both frauds — great talent but not worth the drama,” the fan wrote.

SET YOUR LINEUPS:PFN’s Free Fantasy Start/Sit Optimizer

Dallas has had plenty of frustration to go around, including DeMarvion Overshown’s penalty while inactive against Indianapolis. Porter’s update gave an already irritated audience another subject to argue about.

Porter Pushes Back Against Contract Speculation

The money conversation followed Porter into the replies, too.

“That 28 mil AVV from the Steelers is gonna be the best offer that dude will ever see,” one fan wrote.

The $28 million annual figure was supported by reporting on Pittsburgh’s offer, though the structure of the guarantees was a major sticking point. Other commenters focused on guaranteed money and whether Porter wanted to play without a new deal.

“THIS is why the guaranteed $ means soooo much to him. He’s soft and ALWAYS hurt,” another fan posted.

“He stinks — soft and doesn’t want to play without a contract. He turned down the best deal he was going to get,” one user on X wrote.

“A tale as old as time. The boy who cried wolf. Good luck in free agency!” another added.

Porter’s own explanation directly disputes those theories.

“My goal is to win games and play football and that’s what I want to do,” he said in comments shared by the Cowboys. He denied that his contract was behind the absence and said he had resumed running, although that did not guarantee a return against San Francisco.

Dallas could certainly use the help. The Cowboys rank the worst in the league with a PFN Defense Impact grade of 63.1.

That leaves Porter with an impatient audience and a defense badly in need of reinforcements. His next meaningful answer will come when his foot allows him to line up across from a receiver.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.