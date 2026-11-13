After a successful decade with the Boston Celtics, Jaylen Brown was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers.

In those 674 regular-season and 142 postseason games, Brown established himself as one of the league’s best players. He won a championship, claiming the Finals MVP in the process.

Draymond Green Blasts Jaylen Brown for His Pre-Game Behavior Against Celtics

Yet, Brown’s departure from Boston and the resulting fallout seem to be the bigger conversation. The 30-year-old finally played his former team this week, and one short interaction has people talking.

Celtics star Jayson Tatum walked by Brown, acknowledging him. Brown seemingly ignored the greeting. Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green saw this and took issue with the five-time All-Star.

“JT tried to dap Jaylen Brown up prior to the tip off. Jaylen Brown ignored him. I didn’t really love that,” Green stated on his podcast.

Traditionally, as is the case with many NBA games, players on opposing teams will greet each other. Brown did not appear receptive to Tatum. For context, one lingering conversation about Brown’s departure from the Celtics is the perceived frosty relationship between Brown and Tatum. Green believes that the snub speaks volumes about the competitors.

“I always say when things like that happen, and you’re not willing to speak, that says more about you than it says about the other person. So, like Jaylen Brown not making eye contact with JT. JT come hit you on your chest try to say what’s up. You don’t make eye contact I think that’s part of the reason Jaylen Brown play bad, because your aura ain’t right. Your juju ain’t right,” Green said.

Green interpreted Brown’s behavior as lingering resentment over Boston’s decision to build around Tatum and trade Brown. Additionally, he believes that enmity led to the 30-year-old Brown struggling in the game.

Brown finished the game, a 22-point loss to Boston, with 13 points, on 44.4% shooting from the field. He added 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals and a block.

In contrast, Tatum ended the game with 21 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 blocks, connecting on 47.1% of his field goal attempts. Green thinks that Brown is the only one who can find his way out of his feelings.

“I just think, you know, when you do that, the thing that you’re upset at is haunting you. Like it owns you until you like break out of it,” he added.

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Ultimately, if the standings continue on this path, the two players and their respective teams could see each other in the postseason.

Currently, the Celtics sit at 10-2, half-game ahead of Brown and the 76ers. Moreover, the two will next cross paths on the court on January 21, when Brown heads back to Boston.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.