Jameis Winston brought the barking, and Skip Bayless supplied the scolding.

The New York Giants quarterback’s attempt to draw Washington offside with a musical hard count became an instant talking point on Thursday night. After New York let a fourth-quarter lead slip away, Bayless had little patience for the entertainment value. To him, Winston picked an awful time to put on a show.

Skip Bayless Questions Jameis Winston’s Approach

During a segment on the “Gridiron” show, Bayless criticized Winston’s delivery while discussing the Giants’ 24-21 loss to the Commanders.

“His cadence is just clownish to me,” Bayless said, before describing Winston’s progression from a conventional count to “Who Let the Dogs Out?”

On fourth-and-1, Winston was trying to manufacture a first down without a snap by drawing Washington offside. The Commanders refused to cooperate, leaving New York to punt while protecting a 21-17 lead late in the fourth quarter.

“And it’s silliness to me,” Bayless continued.

Bayless also highlighted Commanders linebacker Sonny Styles’ reaction, interpreting his body language as disbelief at Winston’s approach. His imitation of Styles questioning Winston was Bayless’ interpretation of the exchange, not a verified account of what the defender said.

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The analyst then questioned whether the inevitable attention was part of Winston’s motivation.

“But my point is, why would Jameis do that? He knows he’s going to go viral. Maybe he just wants the publicity of it.”

That was Bayless’ suspicion. Giants coach John Harbaugh offered a straightforward football explanation for the sequence, saying the objective was to get Washington to jump offside.

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An offside penalty would have extended the possession and helped New York drain more clock. The delivery was unusual, but the intended reward was easy enough to understand.

Washington’s defenders stayed disciplined. That left Winston’s performance available for a very different kind of review once the final score arrived.

Aqib Talib Says the Moment Required More Urgency

Aqib Talib admitted Winston initially got a laugh out of him. His reaction quickly changed.

“When he did that, I laughed. I ain’t gonna lie. I laughed,” Talib said. “But I thought, like, ‘They’re gonna lose, bro.’”

The former NFL cornerback focused on the responsibility of the quarterback in that situation. With Winston directing the offense, Talib believed his demeanor mattered to the rest of the group.

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“It was a joke to him,” Talib added. “He [is] the leader. At this moment, he [is] the quarterback. He [is] the leader of this offense. It’s a joke to y’all, right?… That makes you lose.”

New York’s actual collapse involved several missed opportunities beyond the hard count. The Giants intercepted Jayden Daniels on consecutive fourth-quarter possessions and followed both takeaways with three-and-outs. Daniels eventually found Stefon Diggs for a 32-yard touchdown with 57 seconds remaining.

The Giants sit No. 12 with a PFN Defense Impact grade of 77.3, but those late takeaways needed an offensive response. New York had multiple chances to finish the job.

Bayless had also questioned the short-yardage decision-making before Winston’s cadence, arguing that Cam Skattebo’s physical running made him a logical option when the Giants needed minimal yardage.

The failed hard count became the memorable clip. The empty possessions made it painful. New York had the lead, the ball, and chances to put Washington away. By the end, Winston’s barking was much easier to replay than anything the Giants accomplished with those opportunities.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.