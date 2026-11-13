The New York Giants had a chance to protect their lead against the Washington Commanders, but one short-yardage play left fans wondering what went wrong. Cam Skattebo was right there as Jameis Winston attempted a quarterback sneak, yet the running back barely moved after the snap.

Was it a costly lapse or part of the play design? Fans have been debating that question, and their reactions show just how divided they are over Skattebo’s role.

NFL Fans Debate Cam Skattebo’s Role in Giants’ Crucial Play

Skattebo finished the Giants’ 24-21 loss on Thursday with 122 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns. However, his performance took a back seat to a fourth-quarter quarterback sneak that failed to move the chains.

With New York protecting a 21-17 lead, Jameis Winston lined up on third-and-one near the Giants’ goal line. Skattebo remained in his three-point stance for nearly two seconds after the snap and reached the pile about 2.8 seconds later. Winston was initially ruled to have converted, but replay placed him short. Facing fourth-and-1, the Giants unsuccessfully tried to draw Washington offside before taking a delay-of-game penalty and punting.

The running back later connected the situation to his overtime fumble against Washington in Week 5.

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Skattebo said the turnover may have affected the coaching staff’s trust in him during important moments.

“It sucks, and I think part of it is I put myself in a situation last time we played these guys that kind of killed the trust in coach maybe a little bit, me giving up the ball last time,” Skattebo said. “And maybe he didn’t want to give me the ball again. I don’t know. I’m not going to say that was something he was thinking. But I would think that as well.”

The play drew immediate criticism from viewers on X.

One fan suggested Skattebo might have been affected by an earlier hit, writing, “One or two plays prior he got rocked. I bet he was in a brain fog event. That dude is on borrowed time. Harbaugh knows it.”

FOX Sports reporter Ralph Vacchiano focused on the basic execution expected from the formation. He wrote, “Weirdest play of a weird night. If you’re going to run the Tush Push, you have to … you know … push.”

Former Giants and Jets offensive tackle John “Jumbo” Elliott also questioned what happened, posting, “Did he fall asleep?? [expletive].”

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Another reaction raised concerns about Skattebo’s future workload. Fantasy football creator OTL asked, “Are we about to get another Skattebo soft benching from Harbs next week?”

One more fan had little patience for the delay, writing, “Impossible to justify staying in the stance that long.”

However, not everyone believed Skattebo had ignored his assignment.

Sports commentator Joe Pompliano pointed to the Giants’ varied quarterback-sneak packages, writing, “The Giants have been obsessed with diversifying their sneak package this year. They’ve used different motions, formations, gaps, fakes, etc. Sometimes Skattebo pushes; other times he doesn’t. Not saying it’s smart, but it’s unlikely Skattebo decided not to push on his own.”

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New York podcaster Steve Keane offered another possible explanation, asking whether Skattebo was positioned as protection against a fumble. He wrote, I was thinking Skattebo was the safety net in case of a fumble? But where was Picard? Every game, all I hear is “Picard the 300 pound fullback “ wouldn’t that be the time to utilize him?”

Meanwhile, content creator Chris argued that Skattebo would not have waited that long without a specific instruction from the coaching staff.

Chris wrote, “People are talking about this incessantly today, so I’ll chime in. I don’t believe the play was to push Jameis. The Giants have been obsessed with diversifying their QB sneak package, for whatever reason. There’s no way Skattebo waits that long if the play is to push Jameis.”

Former NFL defensive end Matt Finkes supported that view, suggesting Skattebo’s pause could have been designed to hold a defender in place. He wrote, “More than likely by design to hold an LB, edge guy or safety for a few seconds. If he was supposed to be pushing, he’d line up right behind as he did in other sneaks.”

The discussion gained another dimension late in the game. After an interception gave New York possession with 2:15 remaining, Skattebo, who ranks 17th on PFN’s RB Impact Metric, helped move the ball toward Washington’s 39-yard line.

But on third-and-3, the Giants went away from Skattebo and called a J.J. McCarthy keeper that lost two yards. Jordan Stout then shanked a 12-yard punt, giving Washington possession at its own 29 before the Commanders drove for the game-winning touchdown.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.