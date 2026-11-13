The New York Giants fell 24-21 to the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football, but former Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy believes the Giants’ offensive coaching staff deserves more blame for the defeat than J.J. McCarthy.

The former NFL star defended the quarterback’s performance, arguing that New York failed to put him in the right position to handle Washington’s defensive pressure.

LeSean McCoy Blames Giants’ Offensive Play-Calling for Late-Game Struggles

McCoy’s comments came during a segment on “Speakeasy,” where he disagreed with Emmanuel Acho’s criticism of McCarthy’s late-game decisions. While Acho questioned the quarterback’s ability to adjust against the Commanders, McCoy pointed toward the offensive game plan and the coaching staff.

McCoy argued that the quarterback needed more help from the Giants’ offensive staff rather than being expected to solve the situation on his own.

“I’m blaming this on the coordinators,” McCoy said. “You see, they’re doing zero. Give him some plays. Max protection. Give me some man beaters, some blitz beaters. None of that.”

The former Eagles running back specifically pointed to Washington’s use of zero-blitz schemes and argued that the Giants should have had better answers ready. He wanted New York to give McCarthy additional protection and passing options designed to counter the pressure.

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McCoy also brought up the Giants’ defensive takeaways in the fourth quarter. New York intercepted Daniels twice and had an opportunity to put the game away, but the offense failed to capitalize on those turnovers.

“Another thing I understand, they get a turnover, right? The game should be over, and they couldn’t get a first down to seal the game away. And you’re going to blame J.J. McCarthy?” he said.

He remained firm in his assessment of McCarthy’s outing, reiterating that the quarterback had done enough to earn a more balanced evaluation of his performance.

“J.J. McCarthy had a hell of a game today. I blame that last bit of his game on the offensive coordinators. Put him in the right system to make plays. They’re doing all-out blitzes,” McCoy concluded.

McCarthy had several productive moments against Washington, completing 23 of 36 passes for 293 yards and a touchdown. He also connected with Isaiah Likely for a go-ahead score in the fourth quarter, giving the Giants a 21-17 advantage.

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However, New York could not close out the game. After Jayden Daniels connected with Stefon Diggs for a 32-yard touchdown to give Washington a 24-21 lead with 57 seconds remaining, the Giants had one final opportunity to respond.

J.J. McCarthy completed a 21-yard pass to Malachi Fields before throwing two consecutive incompletions. On third down, his pass intended for Malik Nabers was intercepted by Rasul Douglas, sealing the Commanders’ victory.

According to PFN’s NFL QB Impact metric, McCarthy ranks 18th among quarterbacks through five games of the 2026 season with a grade of 74.2. He has recorded 915 passing yards and two touchdowns against two interceptions, with his 0.16 EPA per dropback and 7.2 ANY/A both ranking 10th.

The Giants dropped to 5-3-1 following the 24-21 defeat, while Washington improved to 3-5-1.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.