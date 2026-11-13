Dianna Russini had not covered the NFL since April, when she stepped down at The Athletic in the wake of photos showing her with New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel.

Wednesday’s premiere of “The Russini Report,” a weekly show for the Costa Rica-based sportsbook BetUS, marked her return to media and the first look at what she could still bring from inside the league.

But the debut did not win over Marc Bertrand, a radio host on “98.5 The Sports Hub,” who listened to the first episode and panned it from top to bottom. He picked apart its editing and its overall quality, then asked whether people are still talking to Russini and offered his own answer.

Marc Bertrand Faults the Editing and Sourcing of Dianna Russini’s New Show

Bertrand took aim at the production first: “It’s bad. It’s real bad. I’m questioning the edits. Like, what? I don’t know, man. It’s just not authentic or real. I don’t know what to say about it.”

“I would tell you there are 400 podcasts like this one that are out there. This isn’t even one of the good ones that are like this,” he added. “It’s not that it’s just a podcast and it’s pre-recorded. It’s just bad. There’s nothing of quality in that first show. First impressions matter. This one’s a dud.”

From there, he moved past the production to what an insider’s show is supposed to deliver in the first place, and his verdict on that front was no kinder: “After listening, do we think people are still talking to her? She’s not tapped in anymore. They’re not talking to her… There’s nothing there. There’s nothing coming from inside. There’s no gossip, news, information, rumor, none of it. It’s not there.”

Insider perspectives are exactly what Russini said she wanted the show to deliver. She worked as an NFL reporter for ESPN before joining The Athletic, and in a statement about “The Russini Report” before its debut, she said: “Football has always been my favorite sport to cover, and I’ve really missed being in the middle of the action, breaking stories and connecting fans to what’s happening across the league.”

“I want to give fans more than just the headlines, sharing insider perspectives, uncovering the stories behind the biggest moments, and helping audiences better understand the teams, players, and matchups that shape each week,” she added.

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Russini has also talked about where she stands with the people she covers, and her account, given before Bertrand’s review, is very different from his.

Two days before the premiere, she told People magazine, “The absolute best part of this situation has been the loyalty the NFL has shown me.” In the same interview, she said of the league’s players, “They became sort of the people that I was learning from during this.”

Russini’s Premiere Started Late After the BetUS Site Went Down

Russini announced her move to BetUS on Monday. The show was set up to pair betting analysis with weekly game previews and input from NFL experts, with Super Bowl-winning coach Bill Parcells and sports radio personality Damon Amendolara lined up as its first guests.

The first episode hit a snag before it ever played. BetUS streams its programming on its own website, and when “The Russini Report” was set to start at noon ET Wednesday, the site went down. That pushed back the premiere, and the company blamed the delay on “a record-breaking audience.”

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Russini used the early part of the pre-recorded episode to address her months away from the beat rather than the controversy itself, and she directed part of it at those who had stood by her: “To the people who picked up the phone and checked in, and offered both encouragement and honest advice, from the bottom of my heart, thank you.”

What The Athletic’s Review Found After Russini’s April Resignation

Page Six’s photos showed Russini and Vrabel hugging and holding hands at an adults-only resort in Arizona, and The Athletic was investigating her conduct and work when she resigned.

Over the summer, The Athletic released the results of its review, which faulted Russini for failing to disclose her relationship with Vrabel, a breach of company policy, while finding no inaccuracies in her coverage involving Vrabel or his teams and little evidence that the relationship affected her reporting.

“The Russini Report” will be back next week. She also has a BetUS column and a podcast role breaking down the NFL with Jon Weiner, the sports media personality known as Stugotz.

Each of those gives her another chance to show the insider perspectives she said she wanted to deliver, and to answer Bertrand’s question about whether people are still talking to her.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.