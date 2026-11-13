The Arizona Cardinals are preparing to turn to an unlikely starter against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 10. Rookie quarterback Carson Beck, a third-round pick who began the 2026 season near the bottom of the depth chart, is set to make his first NFL regular-season start.

Despite the Rams entering the NFC West matchup as heavy favorites riding a three-game winning streak, former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho believes Los Angeles could be walking into a dangerous trap.

Emmanuel Acho Warns Los Angeles Rams About Facing Carson Beck

Arizona had already promoted Beck to the No. 2 role when Gardner Minshew replaced Brissett as the starter. The Cardinals then traded Brissett to Baltimore ahead of the deadline, and Minshew suffered a season-ending elbow injury in Arizona’s 17-3 Week 9 loss to Seattle.

With Beck now set to lead the offense, the Cardinals have brought in veteran quarterback Josh Johnson and added Joey Aguilar for additional depth.

Although Beck lacks regular-season NFL experience, Acho believes that could actually work in his favor. “Carson Beck a bump. Carson Beck a backup. Carson Beck weak. All of these things might be true, but in game one, there is nothing scarier than a quarterback you have no tape on,” Acho said on “Speakeasy.”

Although there is no regular-season NFL tape on Beck, Acho believes that unfamiliarity could work in the rookie’s favor.

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Acho also brought up Josh Dobbs’ memorable debut with the Minnesota Vikings in 2023. Dobbs joined the team through a trade just days before their game against the Atlanta Falcons but still managed to lead Minnesota to a 31-28 victory. “I think it was the only game he (Dobbs) won the next five weeks, but he won that one,” Acho noted.

Acho’s recollection was slightly off: Dobbs and the Vikings beat New Orleans 27-19 the following week in his first start for Minnesota.

He then explained how difficult it can be for a defense to prepare for a quarterback whose tendencies are still unknown.

“Like, there’s nothing worse than when you got a QB and you don’t know, hey, what’s his escape pattern when we blitz? You don’t know… Now, I don’t know if Carson Beck is going to have a phenomenal career. I do know this: the Rams don’t know what the hell to expect on Sunday.”

Cardinals HC Mike LaFleur Shows Confidence in Carson Beck

While Beck has no regular-season NFL experience, he is not short on college-level experience. The rookie played 55 games across six seasons at Georgia and Miami, finishing with a 37-6 record as a starter.

He finished his college career with 11,725 passing yards, 88 passing touchdowns, and seven rushing scores. In his final season, Beck completed 72.4% of his passes and helped Miami reach the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur believes that experience has prepared the rookie for his opportunity. “You never really know until you get to the live bullets on Sunday, but just the way he goes about his business … I have all the confidence that he’s ready to roll,” LaFleur said.

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Meanwhile, the Rams (5-4) have won three consecutive games since suffering an 18-16 upset loss to Arizona back on October 18.

Although Sean McVay’s offense is dealing with injuries to key playmakers like Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, Los Angeles has ridden a dominant defensive unit, highlighted by Myles Garrett’s three-sack masterclass in last weekend’s 20–13 win over the Commanders, that has yet to surrender a single first-quarter touchdown all season.

If Beck can capitalize on early schematic surprises before the Rams’ defensive staff adjusts at halftime, Acho’s warning could quickly become Los Angeles’ reality.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.