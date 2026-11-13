Shane Steichen’s Indianapolis Colts have lost five straight games to fall to 2-7 and third in the AFC South, and on Tuesday they traded wide receivers Keenan Allen and Josh Downs for 2027 draft picks.

On Thursday, Bruce Arians, the 74-year-old former Colts interim head coach who won a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, left the door open to a coaching return in an interview with Jordan Schultz: “Now that I’m all healthy again, I got the itch again. So we’ll see.”

Some Colts fans were quick to make their case for bringing him back to Indianapolis.

Why Bruce Arians Is Open to Coaching Again

Arians stepped down as the Buccaneers’ head coach after the 2021 season. That came a season after he won the Super Bowl with Tom Brady at 68, which made him the oldest head coach to win one.

Defensive coordinator Todd Bowles took over, and Arians moved into an advisory role with the organization. In his full-time stints with the Arizona Cardinals and Buccaneers, he went 80-48-1.

Arians had open-heart surgery in February to fix an aneurysm he had kept watch on for years, and he told Schultz what changed: “Now after the open-heart surgery, I’ve got so much more energy. It’s amazing.”

BUILD YOUR TEAM’S DRAFT:PFN’s Free NFL Mock Draft Simulator

That was all some Colts fans needed to hear. Responding to Schultz, one fan asked, “Can we get him… to Indy immediately?”

The timeline runs longer than that, though. Arians would not come back before next season and would take nothing but a head coaching job, FOX Sports NFL writer Greg Auman reported later on Thursday. Steichen, meanwhile, remains the Colts’ head coach.

Arians’ 2012 Interim Season With the Indianapolis Colts

Arians, a former Colts offensive coordinator, went 9-3 as interim head coach in 2012 while Chuck Pagano fought cancer. He was named NFL Coach of the Year afterward and won the award again in 2014 with Arizona.

Two fans kept their message simple, asking Arians to “come back to Indy.”

Arians was coaching Arizona by the next season, and his Cardinals teams won at least 10 games every year from 2013 through 2015, the last of them reaching the NFC Championship Game.

SET YOUR LINEUPS:PFN’s Free Fantasy Start/Sit Optimizer

One person on X wrote, “Come back to Indy, please. Save us.”

A fan went back to that 2012 season, saying, “Time for [Carlie Irsay-Gordon] to make up for Jim’s mistake of letting [Bruce Arians] not remain HC over [Chuck] Pagano [because] of a feel good health story… The team was different the second he took over as interim HC & when Arians missed the playoff game in 2013, the team collapsed. We need him back.”

Another fan saw a missed opportunity, saying Arians “should’ve been the Colts HC for the past 10 years.”

One more Colts fan carried the same sentiment, writing, “Heading to Indianapolis where he belongs. Come back home!”

Where Shane Steichen and the Colts Stand After Tuesday’s Trades

Steichen no longer has the general manager he started the season with. The Colts relieved Chris Ballard of his duties on Oct. 19, a day after a 26-20 home loss to the Tennessee Titans dropped them to 2-4.

Owner and CEO Carlie Irsay-Gordon said in a statement, “Our standard is to compete for championships, and I believe a change in leadership is necessary to meet that standard.” The statement did not mention Steichen.

The Colts, who rank 23rd on PFN’s Offense Impact Metric, have lost every game since, at Minnesota, at Jacksonville, and then at home against the Dallas Cowboys on November 8.

On Tuesday, the Colts announced they had sent Downs and a 2027 seventh-round pick to the Kansas City Chiefs for 2027 fourth- and fifth-round picks. They also sent Allen to the San Francisco 49ers for a 2027 sixth-rounder.

Steichen spoke Wednesday, a day before Arians’ comments made the rounds. Asked whether the losing had become contagious, he said, “I don’t want it to be. Losing sucks. I’ll tell you that. And obviously, we’ve done a lot of that around here, and we got to stop doing it. And our goal is to go win this week.”

RUN YOUR TEAM:PFN’s Free NFL Ultimate GM Simulator

One fan didn’t hold back, speaking to Irsay-Gordon directly and questioning Steichen’s offense along the way: “Carlie, this is the man for the job. He would help you identify/acquire a franchise QB and your offense would be more effective than whatever Shane is doing.”

Another fan framed it as a what-if: “If the Colts are looking for a culture setter as their next HC, BA should be at the top of their list. Would be a home run hire.”

Whatever comes of those calls, Steichen’s next chance to stop the slide is Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, when the Colts host the Miami Dolphins at Lucas Oil Stadium. Four days later, they visit the Houston Texans on Thursday night.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.