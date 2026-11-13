The Kansas City Chiefs could make another addition to their receiving corps after acquiring Josh Downs from the Indianapolis Colts at the trade deadline. Former NFL player Emmanuel Acho believes Marquise “Hollywood” Brown could be the next receiver to join Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City.

Brown and the Philadelphia Eagles have mutually agreed to part ways, with the team reportedly waiving the veteran receiver. Because the move comes after the trade deadline, Brown will first be subject to waivers before potentially becoming a free agent.

On Friday, Acho explained why he expects Brown to return to Kansas City, even suggesting the move could be a temporary solution before Tyreek Hill potentially joins the Chiefs.

Emmanuel Acho Expects Hollywood Brown to Return to Chiefs After Reported Eagles Exit

Brown’s reported departure from Philadelphia comes after a limited role in the Eagles’ offense this season. The veteran receiver, who has tallied a total of 33 TDs in his career, managed just five receptions for 63 yards across four appearances this year.

During a segment on the “Speakeasy” show, Acho explained that he viewed the decision between the team and player to part ways as an opportunity for Brown to find a more suitable situation. He noted that the receiver had remained professional despite his limited involvement and deserved another chance to compete for a championship.

Speaking on where Brown could end up next, Acho pointed toward a familiar destination. “Realistically though, Hollywood Brown will go to the Chiefs,” Acho said.

Kansas City has already added Downs to its receiving group, but injuries have created further questions about the team’s available options. Xavier Worthy has been dealing with a hamstring issue, while Tyquan Thornton has also been sidelined.

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“He’ll team up with Josh, remember, Tyquan Thornton is hurt. They need a speed burner. They need somebody who already knows the offense. They need as many receivers as possible,” Acho added.

Acho believes Brown’s familiarity with the Chiefs’ offense, which is ranked 7th in the NFL per PFN’s NFL Offense Impact metric, could make him an appealing addition. The receiver previously played for Kansas City in 2024 and 2025, giving him experience with Andy Reid’s system and an existing connection with Mahomes.

The former NFL linebacker suggested that Brown could provide short-term depth as Kansas City manages injuries to its receivers. Thornton remains on injured reserve, while Worthy was a full participant Wednesday and Thursday despite his hamstring injury.

“And more than anything, they need a band-aid until Tyreek Hill signs there, which he more than likely will,” Acho said.

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He further explained that Brown’s stay could depend on how the Chiefs’ receiving situation develops over the coming weeks.

“So I think Hollywood Brown goes to the Chiefs. I’m not sure he finishes the season with the Chiefs. I could see him getting released when Xavier Worthy comes back or when Worthy is officially healthy. I could see him getting released when they sign Tyreek Hill. But I know he’s going to the Chiefs, more than likely,” Acho concluded.

Brown would bring considerable NFL experience to Kansas City if the move happens. Across 94 career regular-season games, the receiver has recorded 376 receptions for 4,385 yards and 33 touchdowns.

His production in Philadelphia this season has been limited, but his previous experience with Mahomes could help him adjust quickly.

The Chiefs are currently 6-2 and will face the Atlanta Falcons on the road on Sunday.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.