The New Orleans Pelicans have lost four straight games and have allowed at least 138 points in each of the last three. The latest came Wednesday, when the Brooklyn Nets, who entered the night 2-8, won 145-111 at Smoothie King Center and dropped New Orleans to 4-8.

Zion Williamson weighed in after the game and called for accountability from the players and coaches, himself included. Some fans questioned whether he is the right person to deliver that message, while others argued he would be better off somewhere else.

Zion Williamson Questions Everyone’s Effort Including His Own

Williamson scored a game-high 29 points in 30 minutes, shooting 8 of 14 from the field and 12 of 14 at the line. But the Nets led by as many as 41, and he finished minus-23. Afterward, Williamson gave a short verdict on the night: “Unacceptable. I don’t even have a lot of words. Just unacceptable.”

He extended the challenge past the roster and spelled out the questions behind it: “As men we have to, as a unit, players, coaches, everybody, you have to go look yourself in the mirror … and say, did I do everything that I needed to do for my team? … Was I in the gaps on defense? Was I a low man when I was supposed to? Did I get out there and contest shots to make it tough on them? Did I do everything I needed to do? Did I give [it] real effort? That’s what everybody has to do.”

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Some fans were not ready to take that message from Williamson. “He’s the last person who is allowed to say this. Get real,” one wrote in response.

The Pelicans made Williamson the No. 1 pick out of Duke in 2019, and he has yet to appear in a playoff game. Another fan pointed to that record: “7 years ZERO playoff wins. Maybe it’s not everyone else? Maybe it’s the most overrated overhyped player ever.”

Williamson did not leave himself out of it, though: “I said nobody likes to lose like this, but if we don’t like to lose like this, we have to start with ourselves first.”

The Pelicans’ struggles started well before this season. New Orleans has reached the playoffs twice in the past eight years and has not won a series since 2018, a drought that spans Williamson’s entire career.

Other fans argued Williamson should leave New Orleans. “Zion just ask for the trade. You wasting away there bruh,” one wrote, while another wrote that Williamson “desperately needs a change of scenery.”

That argument comes as Williamson has been largely available. He has sat out one game this season, Monday’s loss at Golden State, after appearing in 62 games last season in a career often interrupted by injuries.

A third fan went further and suggested a destination: “The New Orleans Pelicans ain’t nothing but the Sacramento Kings with gumbo & beignets in their city. It’s time for a change of scenery for Zion! (Chicago Bulls).”

New Orleans Pelicans Allow 138 or More Points in Three Straight Games

Several of the questions Williamson raised were about defense, from help positioning to contesting shots. The run of 138-point games began Sunday in a 139-123 loss to the LA Clippers.

The Golden State Warriors followed Monday with a 138-87 win, handing New Orleans a franchise-record 51-point defeat. The last two losses have come by a combined 85 points.

Brooklyn’s 145 points on Wednesday were the most of those three games. The Nets shot 57% from the field, made 20 of 41 3-point attempts and scored 50 points in the paint.

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The skid has wiped out the recovery from a 0-4 start, after New Orleans won four straight to reach .500. Those four opening losses came by a combined 23 points, far closer than the last two. The Pelicans now sit 12th in the Western Conference, and Trey Murphy III, a starter on the wing, has sat out the last two games with a sore knee.

The Pelicans get little time to regroup, and one fan weighed in Thursday, the day after the Brooklyn loss, with a message: “Keep it up tomorrow.”

New Orleans hosts the Memphis Grizzlies at 8 p.m. ET on Friday in the second of five straight home games. The Denver Nuggets visit Saturday, and Golden State comes to New Orleans on Monday for a rematch of the 51-point loss.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.