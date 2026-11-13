Veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was re-signed to the Minnesota Vikings’ practice squad on Thursday after getting cut on Tuesday to create room for quarterback Kirk Cousins, who was acquired from the Las Vegas Raiders. Beckham had just made his Vikings debut in their Week 9 blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills before he was cut.

Former NFL MVP Cam Newton criticized the way NFL teams have treated Beckham and made an extraordinary offer to the wide receiver.

Cam Newton Slams NFL Teams for Odell Beckham Jr. Treatment

During this week’s segment of the “4th and 1” podcast, Newton slammed teams for not treasuring Beckham’s skills and contributions despite his body work over the years.

“The statement that you made, he has already made his mark in the league, right? Why is he having other people and franchises dilute that mark? I don’t like that,” Newton remarked.

He added, “And Odell, I rock with you, bro. I hate how they’re playing with you. I know I’ve seen firsthand what Odell Bartholomew Beckham could do. But every single time he gets added to a different roster, it becomes a spectacle.”

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Newton continued, “This man has more Instagram followers than the team he’s on right now. It ain’t working out. Everybody, when they say No. 13 for the New York Giants, they already know who they’re talking about. Matter of fact, he probably goes down as one of the most impactful No. 13s of all time. And that’s considering Hall of Famers Dan Marino and Kurt Warner.”

Beckham has had a stop-and-start season, working out and clinching a roster spot with the New York Giants earlier this year. He played in three games for the Giants before being cut and joining Minnesota’s practice squad in October.

Beckham was elevated from the practice squad for the Vikings’ Week 5 game against New Orleans but was inactive. Minnesota then signed him to the active roster before Week 9. Newton further advised Beckham to refuse to take the disrespect from the NFL teams and even invited the wide receiver to join his podcast instead.

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“No, man. Bro, stop allowing these franchises to do that,” Newton added. “But, Odell, my boy, you’re more than welcome to always come down here to 4th & 1, where we always got it done. You feel what I’m saying? So come on in.”

Beckham could still play for the Vikings, with Jauan Jennings having missed the Bills game and being estimated as a non-participant Wednesday before sitting out Thursday’s practice.

He has been floated as a possible Rams option after Los Angeles declined to trade for a receiver at the deadline.

The Rams’ receiving room has been hit hard, with Puka Nacua landing on injured reserve after suffering MCL and PCL sprains and turf toe, alongside Davante Adams, who is dealing with a medial hamstring tear, and Jordan Whittington, who has a lingering back injury.

Beckham was instrumental in the Rams’ Super Bowl 56 win when he joined them midway through the 2021 season, and coach Sean McVay’s team could offer him the best route out of his current limbo with the Vikings.

In the last few years, OBJ has been hampered by injuries and a six-game suspension for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

The former LSU Tigers standout has only played 27 regular-season games since 2022 and is arguably past his 2015 prime, when he managed 1,450 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns on 96 receptions, earning the league’s second-highest PFN’s NFL WR Impact metric grade of 92.1.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.