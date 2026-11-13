Tuesday night got Week 11 MACtion started. The rest of the week doesn’t slow down.

Wednesday brings three more MAC games with conference-title and bowl implications. Thursday expands the slate into the American and Sun Belt before Friday delivers three intriguing Power Four matchups, including an undefeated UCLA team protecting its College Football Playoff position.

PFN’s Cam Mellor and Oliver Hodgkinson went through all eight games, identifying the matchup advantages that matter most and where the recording lines offered value.

Buffalo at Ball State Prediction

Recording line: Buffalo -2.5

Buffalo enters Wednesday night on a four-game winning streak and still very much alive in the MAC race.

The Bulls are 6-3 after beating Miami (OH) 34-31, while Ball State dropped to 3-6 after a 31-30 overtime loss to UMass. With two difficult MAC games still ahead, Buffalo can’t afford to give one away in Muncie.

Hodgkinson believes Buffalo has the personnel advantage on both sides of the ball, starting with a rushing matchup that should favor the Bulls.

Ball State has allowed 4.92 yards per carry, the third-highest figure in the MAC at the time of the recording, while also surrendering the conference’s second-most rushing touchdowns. That creates an obvious opportunity for Messiah Burch, who has rushed for 901 yards and five touchdowns this season.

Buffalo doesn’t have to be one-dimensional, either.

The Bulls showed against Miami that they can produce when forced away from the running game. Chance Morrow caught 12 passes for 199 yards and two touchdowns in that comeback victory, giving Buffalo a legitimate answer if Ball State sells out against Burch.

Hodgkinson also likes the matchup more on the other side of the ball.

Keldric Luster has been the key to Ball State’s offense, throwing for 1,482 yards and 10 touchdowns while adding another dimension as a runner. His size and mobility can create problems when defenses lose containment.

Mellor’s emphasis was keeping Luster in the pocket and forcing him to win consistently through the air.

Buffalo doesn’t necessarily have one nationally recognizable defensive star, but Mellor likes the speed and discipline of its linebacking corps. The Bulls have repeatedly fielded linebackers capable of running sideline to sideline, and that structure should help take away some of the designed-quarterback and scramble opportunities Ball State wants.

If Buffalo can make Luster work through progressions from the pocket, its secondary has a better chance to make the deciding plays.

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The spread reflects how competitive this game could be. Ball State entered the week 6-3 against the spread, while Buffalo has been perfect straight up when favored.

Both Mellor and Hodgkinson ultimately trust Buffalo to continue its run and keep pace in the MAC race.

Prediction: Buffalo -2.5.

Sacramento State at Central Michigan Prediction

Recording line: Central Michigan -18.5

Total: 43.5 points

Central Michigan being favored by more than two touchdowns is difficult to process when the Chippewas entered the matchup ranked around 130th nationally in total offense.

That’s why the spread isn’t the angle Hodgkinson likes most.

Central Michigan is 4-5 and coming off a 35-7 win over Eastern Michigan, while Sacramento State is 2-8 after pushing Toledo all the way to a 20-17 finish. The Hornets have also won at Kent State during a stretch in which they have looked significantly more competitive than they did earlier in their first FBS season.

The biggest update from the original discussion is at quarterback for Central Michigan.

Angel Flores is out for the remainder of the season after undergoing ankle surgery. Jadyn Glasser has replaced him and has completed 32 of 40 passes for 396 yards and two touchdowns across his first two starts.

That changes some of the mechanics of the Chippewas’ offense. Flores had been Central Michigan’s leading rusher with 618 yards before his injury, while Glasser gives Matt Drinkall more of a conventional distributor from the pocket.

The broader matchup argument still favors Central Michigan.

Sacramento State has struggled badly against the run, allowing 4.74 yards per carry and 23 rushing touchdowns at the time Mellor and Hodgkinson recorded the show. Central Michigan doesn’t need to become an explosive passing offense if it can stay ahead of the chains and control possession.

The Chippewas’ defense is the stronger reason Hodgkinson expects them to win. Central Michigan has a versatile linebacking group capable of fitting the run, blitzing, and dropping into coverage. That makes it difficult for a Sacramento State offense that has struggled to sustain production throughout much of the season.

But 18.5 points is different from simply picking the winner.

Sacramento State’s performance against Toledo matters. The Hornets proved they can hang around against one of the better teams in the MAC, and Mellor isn’t willing to lay nearly three touchdowns with an offense as limited as Central Michigan’s.

Hodgkinson’s preferred angle is the total. Mellor agrees that a low-scoring game makes more sense than trusting either offense to produce consistently.

Prediction: Central Michigan to win; Sacramento State +18.5; under 43.5.

UMass at Toledo Prediction

Recording line: Toledo -14.5

UMass football has become genuinely entertaining, and William “Pop” Watson III is the reason this game is more interesting than a two-touchdown spread might suggest.

The Minutemen are 5-4 after beating Ball State 31-30 in overtime. Watson earned MAC Co-Offensive Player of the Week honors after completing 17 of 25 passes for a career-high 302 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 40 yards and two more scores.

UMass hasn’t had this type of dynamic quarterback since returning to the FBS.

Hodgkinson’s point was simple: Without Watson, UMass looks like a completely different football team. His ability to create outside structure gives the Minutemen a chance to survive plays where Toledo wins immediately up front.

That is going to matter at the Glass Bowl.

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Toledo is 7-2 and 4-1 in MAC play, putting the Rockets squarely in the conference-title race. PFN’s model gave Toledo an 86.5% win probability at the time of the recording.

The Rockets are also substantially more complete than UMass. Their defense can create pressure without sacrificing the secondary, while the offense has enough weapons to attack different areas of the field.

Hodgkinson therefore believes Toledo can win comfortably enough to cover.

Mellor agrees on the winner but is more reluctant to give away 14.5 points because of Watson and the UMass defense.

That Minutemen unit deserves more attention. UMass is allowing 327 yards per game, second in the MAC and 37th nationally, and leads the conference in pass-defense efficiency during league play.

Cornerback Isaiah Reed has been one of the better coverage players in the conference, while safety Jahmad Harmon has helped give the Minutemen a secondary capable of preventing the explosive passing plays Toledo normally uses to create separation.

For UMass to cover, Watson will have to handle pressure without turning the game over. The Minutemen can’t simply line up and beat Toledo snap after snap. They need their quarterback to escape clean pockets, create with his legs, and manufacture the handful of explosive plays that change field position.

Mellor believes that is enough to keep UMass inside the number. Hodgkinson is more comfortable laying it with the better overall team.

Hodgkinson’s prediction: Toledo -14.5.

Mellor’s prediction: Toledo to win, UMass +14.5.

Memphis at South Florida Prediction

Recording line: Memphis -4

This is where Mellor and Hodgkinson arrive at the same betting side through two different straight-up predictions.

Memphis is 7-2 and 4-1 in the American, with the Tigers still in the thick of the conference-title race. South Florida is 6-3 overall but has fallen to 2-3 in league play.

On paper, Memphis owns the more explosive offense.

Marcus Stokes has completed 69.1% of his passes for 2,532 yards, 25 touchdowns, and six interceptions. Jaylin Carter has added 929 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns, helping the Tigers average more than 500 yards of offense per game.

Hodgkinson still sees an upset opportunity because of the way South Florida matches up.

The Bulls are allowing only 3.64 yards per carry and had surrendered six rushing touchdowns at the time of the recording. If they can make Carter less efficient on early downs, they have a chance to put more responsibility on Stokes against a defense that has been much stronger than South Florida’s overall record suggests.

The other side of the matchup may be even more important.

Memphis has allowed 187.2 rushing yards per game, ranking near the bottom of the FBS against the run. That plays directly into South Florida’s best offensive weapon.

D.J. Crowther has rushed for 689 yards and seven touchdowns. He also gained 111 yards on 17 carries against East Carolina last week.

Hodgkinson believes Crowther can control enough of the game to keep Memphis’ offense off the field and eventually produce an outright South Florida victory.

Mellor isn’t willing to go quite that far.

The quarterback situation is his concern. Michael Van Buren Jr. remains uncertain after missing the East Carolina game, when Luke Kromenhoek started and completed 17 of 21 passes for 179 yards and a touchdown.

South Florida can run the ball, but Mellor worries Memphis head coach Charles Huff can build a defensive plan around Crowther if Kromenhoek can’t consistently threaten the secondary.

That leaves the two analysts on different sides of the moneyline but the same side of the spread.

Hodgkinson is calling for the upset. Mellor believes Memphis survives a close one. Both like the Bulls getting four points.

Hodgkinson’s prediction: South Florida moneyline.

Mellor’s prediction: Memphis to win, South Florida +4.

Shared pick: South Florida +4.

Louisiana at ULM Prediction

Recording line: Louisiana -11.5

Louisiana still has something to chase in the Sun Belt West, even if the Ragin’ Cajuns need considerable help.

They enter Thursday 6-3 overall and 3-2 in conference play, while Louisiana Tech remains unbeaten in the division at 5-0. ULM is 2-7 and 2-3 in the Sun Belt.

Both Mellor and Hodgkinson believe the gap between the teams is larger than 11.5 points.

Hodgkinson’s case starts in the trenches.

Louisiana has the stronger offensive and defensive fronts, which becomes particularly important against a ULM team that hasn’t established a consistent offensive identity. The Warhawks have won two of their past three, but there still aren’t enough reliable matchup advantages to trust them against a team with Louisiana’s physicality.

Quarterback Lunch Winfield gives the Ragin’ Cajuns another way to stress the defense.

Winfield has been heavily involved as a runner, averaging nearly 16 carries per game over his past three. ULM is allowing more than 200 rushing yards per game, giving Louisiana multiple ways to control the game without needing to live on difficult throws.

Mellor is equally interested in the other matchup.

ULM has struggled to run consistently, which could force the Warhawks into obvious passing situations. Brent Gordon Jr. gives Louisiana a playmaker in the secondary capable of making those situations even worse. Mellor highlighted Gordon’s ability to disrupt the catch point and cover large portions of the field.

Louisiana also has the motivational edge. The Ragin’ Cajuns are bowl eligible and still technically alive in the West race. Louisiana Tech can make that pursuit irrelevant with another win, but Louisiana has to keep winning to preserve any chance at all.

Neither analyst believes ULM’s rivalry-game boost is enough to close the personnel gap.

Prediction: Louisiana -11.5.

Florida State at Pittsburgh Prediction

Recording line: Pittsburgh -3.5

Total: 54.5 points

Florida State finally found a win last week, but Mellor and Hodgkinson aren’t convinced the Seminoles can carry that momentum into Pittsburgh.

FSU is 4-5. Pittsburgh is 6-3.

The Panthers have their own major injury issue, with quarterback Mason Heintschel out for the season because of a torn ACL. That removes the player who had given Pitt’s offense its highest ceiling.

Hodgkinson still believes the matchup favors the Panthers because of what their defense can take away.

Florida State’s offensive identity has become increasingly concentrated around quarterback Ashton Daniels and the rushing attack. The Seminoles are already without running back Ousmane Kromah for the season, while wide receiver Deuce Robinson is also expected to miss the Pittsburgh game.

That leaves Daniels carrying even more of the burden.

Pitt is built to make that difficult.

The Panthers’ defense has the front-seven talent to close running lanes and force FSU into uncomfortable passing situations. Daniels can be dangerous on designed runs and scrambles, but asking him to beat Pitt repeatedly through the air without Robinson is a much more difficult proposition.

Mellor sees the same basic matchup problem.

His preferred secondary angle is the under. Pitt’s quarterback injuries lower the offensive ceiling on one side, while FSU’s missing playmakers and Pitt’s defense lower it on the other.

Freshman running back Damon Ferguson Jr. has become increasingly important for Pittsburgh, rushing for 662 yards and six touchdowns through nine games. The Panthers don’t need to produce a high-volume passing performance if they can control the game through Ferguson and their defense.

There is also a bizarre historical note: Pitt hasn’t beaten Florida State at home since 1983.

Neither Mellor nor Hodgkinson believes that streak survives Friday night.

Prediction: Pittsburgh -3.5; lean under 54.5.

Illinois at UCLA Prediction

Recording line: UCLA -10

UCLA survived the type of game that can derail an undefeated season last week.

The Bruins went to Minnesota and won 34-20, improving to 9-0. Now they return to the Rose Bowl as the No. 4 team in the country with a Friday night matchup against an Illinois team riding a four-game winning streak.

Hodgkinson sees enough individual talent on Illinois to make the matchup interesting.

Katin Houser gives the Fighting Illini a capable quarterback, and Illinois has recovered impressively from a difficult start to the season.

The problem is UCLA’s defense.

Hodgkinson called it one of the country’s best units, and the personnel supports that argument. Linebacker Sammy Omosigho and defensive back Ta’Shawn James were both AP Midseason First-Team All-Americans, while the Bruins have continued producing even after losing starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava for the season.

Running back Wayne Knight has been the offensive constant.

Knight was also a first-team AP midseason All-American after emerging as one of the country’s most productive all-purpose players. That creates a significant matchup issue against an Illinois defense that Mellor and Hodgkinson both believe can be attacked on the ground.

Ty Dieffenbach doesn’t have to become an elite quarterback for UCLA to keep winning. He needs to protect the football, hit the throws created by the run game, and allow the defense to control the matchup.

Mellor is especially bullish on the Bruins’ secondary.

UCLA can rotate talented defensive backs without creating an obvious weak point, while the front has enough versatility to move players such as Sahir West around and create protection problems without relying on one static pass-rush look.

The travel doesn’t help Illinois, either. A Friday night trip to the West Coast means a disrupted weekly routine before facing an undefeated opponent that has already survived its potential trap game.

Both analysts expect UCLA to remain unbeaten and do it by more than one score.

Prediction: UCLA -10.

Houston at Colorado Prediction

Recording line: Houston -10.5

Houston is the game where Mellor and Hodgkinson have the least interest in getting cute.

The Cougars are 7-2 and ranked No. 14 after beating Cincinnati 31-24. Colorado is 3-6 and needs to win out just to reach six victories.

Hodgkinson has been high on Houston throughout the season, and the Cougars’ position in the Big 12 race gives them plenty to play for in Boulder.

The matchup he likes most is Houston’s offense against Colorado’s defensive front.

Colorado has legitimate talent on defense, particularly up front. Santana Hopper has been one of the Buffaloes’ best players and can disrupt an offense from the interior.

Houston is unusually well equipped to neutralize that strength.

Mellor highlighted the Cougars’ interior offensive line as one of the best units in the country. Shadre Hurst has been elite at guard, Anthony Boswell has graded among the Big 12’s best centers, and McKenzie Agnello gives Houston another strong interior blocker.

That group is clearing the way for multiple productive runners.

Makhi Hughes has 563 rushing yards in FBS games, while Re’Shaun Sanford II has 577 and is averaging 5.8 yards per carry. Quarterback Conner Weigman has added another 327 rushing yards and seven touchdowns in those games.

Against Cincinnati, the Cougars ran for 241 yards at 6.9 yards per carry. Sanford produced 126 yards on 15 attempts, Hughes added 90 on 12, and Weigman ran for another touchdown without taking a sack.

The passing game has enough answers if Colorado sells out against the run.

Amare Thomas has 669 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in FBS play, while tight end Patrick Overmyer has 481 yards and six scores. That gives Weigman multiple ways to punish a defense forced to devote extra bodies to the box.

Hodgkinson also gives Houston a significant coaching advantage with Willie Fritz.

Colorado’s defense can create resistance. The concern is whether the Buffaloes’ offense can score enough to keep the game competitive once Houston begins leaning on that offensive line.

Mellor expects the Cougars to wear Colorado down and potentially create enough separation to give some late snaps to freshman quarterback Keisean Henderson.

At 10.5 points, both analysts believe the line is too short.

Prediction: Houston -10.5.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.