Three weeks remain in the 2026 college football regular season, which means the conference championship races are reaching the point where every result can change who plays for a league title.

Some races are close to being settled. Miami and New Mexico have overwhelming odds of reaching their respective championship games, while Georgia and Utah are also in strong positions. Others, particularly the SEC, Big Ten, and MAC, still have several teams depending on tiebreakers and results elsewhere.

PFN’s College Football Playoff Meter simulates the remainder of the season 100,000 times and applies conference standings and tiebreakers to each outcome. Max Chadwick used those projections to break down where the major title races stand entering Week 11.

SEC Championship Game Scenarios

Georgia has separated itself from the rest of the SEC race.

The Bulldogs enter Week 11 with a 92.1% chance of making the SEC Championship Game, according to PFN’s Playoff Meter. Alabama is next at 51.0%, followed by Texas at 25.7%, Tennessee at 18.7%, and Kentucky at 8.9%. Ole Miss remains technically alive at 2.2%.

Georgia is the only team in that group with one conference loss, giving Kirby Smart’s team the cleanest path.

The Bulldogs can clinch a championship-game berth this week, although Chadwick put the likelihood of every necessary result falling into place at only about 24%.

The first requirement is straightforward: Georgia needs to beat Missouri.

Results elsewhere could then finish the job. Florida beating Kentucky or Texas A&M beating Tennessee would help the Bulldogs, while outcomes involving Texas, Alabama, and other teams in the tiebreaker picture can further simplify Georgia’s path.

Even if the complete clinching scenario doesn’t happen this weekend, Georgia is positioned to get there soon. Chadwick put the Bulldogs’ chance of having a spot secured by Week 12 at roughly 88%.

The second berth is much less certain.

Alabama cannot realistically clinch this weekend, and the Playoff Meter expects the Crimson Tide’s race to continue into the final two weeks. They have the second-best chance to reach Atlanta, but winning out does not completely eliminate the need for help because of the SEC’s multi-team tiebreakers.

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Texas and Tennessee are still close enough to make this a real race. Tennessee travels to Texas A&M this weekend, and a loss would nearly eliminate the Volunteers from championship contention. Texas also needs to keep winning while watching how the Alabama-Tennessee portion of the tiebreaker develops.

PFN’s most likely SEC Championship Game remains Georgia against Alabama, but only the Georgia half of that matchup looks close to secure.

Big Ten Championship Game Scenarios

UCLA is one of only two remaining undefeated teams in the country and sits alone atop the Big Ten at 6-0 in conference play.

The Bruins have an 81.2% chance of reaching the Big Ten Championship Game. Indiana is next at 58.6%, followed by Oregon at 24.1%, USC at 12.6%, Ohio State at 11.4%, Wisconsin at 7.0%, and Iowa at 4.2%.

UCLA can technically clinch as soon as this weekend, but Chadwick described the scenario as almost impossibly specific. The Bruins would need to beat Illinois on Friday night and then get a long list of favorable results elsewhere.

The important part of UCLA’s path is much simpler.

If the Bruins win their final three games, they’re in. Chadwick’s breakdown also has UCLA guaranteed a championship-game berth if it finishes the regular season with only one loss.

That gives Bob Chesney’s team considerably more margin for error than everyone chasing it.

Indiana controls the other straightforward path.

The Hoosiers are 5-1 in conference play and host USC this weekend. A win doesn’t clinch a spot, but winning out guarantees Indiana a return to the Big Ten Championship Game.

A loss would change the race dramatically. PFN’s current Indiana page shows the Hoosiers’ title-game probability falling from more than 80% with a win over USC to roughly 10% with a loss.

That is where Oregon, USC, and Ohio State come back into the picture.

USC can dramatically improve its chances by beating Indiana and then closing with wins against Maryland and UCLA. Oregon still has two conference losses but remains alive because of the number of teams bunched behind the Bruins.

Ohio State is in a similar position. The Buckeyes can win out and still need results elsewhere to break correctly.

UCLA and Indiana are the clear favorites, and a meeting between Chesney and former James Madison coach Curt Cignetti would provide one of the more interesting possible championship matchups in the country.

Big 12 Championship Game Scenarios

Utah controls the Big 12 race.

The Utes are 9-0 overall and 6-0 in conference play, giving them a 92.7% chance to reach the Big 12 Championship Game and a 62.1% chance to win the conference.

Texas Tech is the next-likeliest team to get to Arlington at 37.2%. Houston sits at 21.7%, BYU at 18.0%, Oklahoma State at 11.5%, Arizona at 11.4%, and Baylor at 7.5%.

Utah can clinch this weekend, but the complete set of results only has about a 4% chance of occurring.

The Utes first need to beat Arizona. They would then need substantial help from results involving Houston, BYU, Texas Tech, and other contenders.

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There’s little urgency for Utah because its overall position is so strong.

According to Chadwick’s breakdown, the Utes are guaranteed a spot if they finish 3-0 or 2-1 over their final three games. Even losing two of the final three still leaves Utah with roughly a coin-flip chance because of the gap it has already created in the standings.

Texas Tech has less room for error.

The Red Raiders enter the weekend with one conference loss. Winning out guarantees them a place in the championship game, while one additional loss drops their chances to roughly 50-50.

Houston and BYU need more help, but neither is out of it. Both are 4-2 in the conference and can substantially improve their chances by winning out.

Baylor is the unusual long shot.

The Bears have only a 7.5% chance of reaching the championship game entering Week 11, but their schedule gives them direct control over several contenders. Baylor closes the season against BYU, Texas Tech, and Houston.

Chadwick noted that winning all three would give Baylor roughly a 90% chance of making the title game because the Bears would be handing losses directly to the teams ahead of them.

It is an extremely difficult path. It also means Baylor has the opportunity to reshape the entire Big 12 race over the final three weeks.

ACC Championship Game Scenarios

Miami’s loss to Notre Dame didn’t do much damage to its ACC championship outlook.

The Hurricanes remain 6-0 in conference play because Notre Dame is an independent. PFN gives Miami a 99.2% chance of reaching the ACC Championship Game.

Wake Forest is the clear favorite for the other spot at 70.2%. Louisville follows at 19.7%, SMU at 9.5%, and Duke at 1.4%.

Miami can clinch this weekend.

Chadwick estimated the chance of the necessary combination happening at roughly 30%. The Hurricanes need to beat Duke, while losses by some of the teams chasing them would secure their place in Charlotte.

Even without an immediate clinch, Miami is in excellent shape. PFN gives the Hurricanes nearly a 90% chance of having the spot secured by the following week.

The more important Week 11 game for the second berth is Wake Forest at SMU.

Wake Forest is 5-1 in ACC play. A victory over the Mustangs would put the Demon Deacons in an extremely strong position and could effectively reduce the race to Miami and Wake Forest.

An SMU win would create considerably more chaos.

SMU and Louisville are already sitting on two conference losses. If Wake Forest joins them, the tiebreaker picture becomes much more complicated because the contenders have already produced different head-to-head results against one another.

Wake Forest controls its path if it wins out. One loss, however, pushes its title-game probability below 50%.

Miami is close to locking up one side. Saturday’s Wake Forest-SMU game should tell us considerably more about who will join the Hurricanes.

Mountain West Championship Game Scenarios

New Mexico has nearly locked up one of the Mountain West Championship Game spots.

PFN gives the Lobos a 96.7% chance of getting there. North Dakota State is next at 51.7%, followed closely by Wyoming at 44.4%.

UNLV is a distant fourth at 4.8%, while Air Force remains alive at 2.4%.

New Mexico can clinch this weekend with a win over UNLV and enough help elsewhere. Chadwick put the full scenario at roughly a 21% probability.

It becomes much easier one week later, when the Lobos have an 87% chance of already having their spot secured.

The battle between North Dakota State and Wyoming is more interesting.

Wyoming has one fewer conference loss, but its remaining schedule includes New Mexico. North Dakota State already beat Wyoming 28-0 earlier this season, giving the Bison a significant head-to-head advantage if the teams finish tied.

Wyoming’s path is simple in one respect: win out and the Cowboys are in. That requires beating New Mexico.

North Dakota State does not have the same guarantee if it wins out, but Chadwick’s projections put the Bison at roughly a 75% chance in that scenario.

That’s why PFN currently gives North Dakota State slightly better championship-game odds despite Wyoming sitting higher in the loss column.

New Mexico against either North Dakota State or Wyoming remains by far the most likely Mountain West Championship Game.

MAC Championship Game Scenarios

The MAC has the messiest race of the six conferences Chadwick covered.

Toledo has the best title-game odds at 70.0%, with Western Michigan right behind at 64.1%.

Ohio remains alive at 26.2% after its loss to Miami (OH), while Buffalo and Miami (OH) are also still part of a crowded group fighting for the two championship-game spots.

No team can clinch immediately.

Toledo and Western Michigan both project as races that will remain unresolved until Week 13, largely because several contenders still play one another.

For Toledo, the most important remaining game comes against Ohio in the regular-season finale. A win there could settle one side of the championship picture.

Western Michigan closes against Miami (OH), another game with direct title implications.

The Broncos already own a head-to-head win over Buffalo, which could become important if both teams finish with the same conference record.

Buffalo’s remaining path is more manageable on paper, while Ohio’s loss to Miami (OH) took away much of the margin it previously had.

That result is exactly why the MAC is unlikely to produce an early clinch. Too many of the teams still alive have games against one another left on the schedule.

PFN currently favors Toledo and Western Michigan to reach the MAC Championship Game, but this is the race most likely to remain unsettled until the final week.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.