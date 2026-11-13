Kyler Murray’s stint as the Minnesota Vikings’ starter under center looks to be in jeopardy after the franchise traded for veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins on trade deadline day. Since usurping J.J. McCarthy as the Vikings’ QB1, Murray has been inconsistent and Minnesota’s offense has struggled to keep up with its high-powered defense this season.

After wide receiver Justin Jefferson lavished praise on Cousins’ methodical preparation, former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho took it as a bad sign about Murray’s legwork ahead of games.

Ex-NFL LB Questions Kyler Murray’s Preparation After Justin Jefferson’s Kirk Cousins Praise

While speaking to reporters after the Cousins trade was announced, Jefferson was full of praise for the quarterback’s preparation and leadership.

“He just understands the game. He’s a guy that studies the game a lot. He understands how the defenses play, especially covering me,” Jefferson said. “So it’s definitely cool to hear that type of leadership and command. If you know Kirk, that’s pretty normal from him. So it’s definitely kind of cool him being back in that room and him taking that control.”

During Friday’s segment of the “Speakeasy” podcast, Acho argued that Jefferson unintentionally shaded Murray’s preparation when he praised Cousins.

“Twice he celebrated Kirk Cousins for the way he studies. You’re bringing that up more if his way of studying far exceeds that of his peers, his counterparts, and that you are used to, ” Acho said.

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He added, “If you break up with somebody and start celebrating the new partner that you’re with, the feature that you’re gonna highlight is probably the differentiating feature from the past.”

Acho continued, “So, if you’re really talking about the new attributes, you likely were deficient there in your past. We already know the rap on Kyler Murray; whether it’s changed or not… The last rap we heard was, ‘Kyler don’t really study.'”

He added, “They had to put in his contract in Arizona a watching film clause. Obviously, Justin Jefferson wasn’t taking a malicious shot. I don’t think he even realizes it was a shot. I don’t think his intention was to take a shot.”

The Cardinals included a four-hour independent-study addendum in Murray’s 2022 extension but removed it days later after the provision became a public controversy.

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With Murray under center, the Vikings’ offense has struggled this season, earning a woeful PFN’s NFL Offense Impact grade of 65.8 (No. 30 in the NFL) through nine weeks. On the defensive side of the ball, the Vikings have the league’s best PFN’s NFL Defense Impact grade of 92.9, highlighting the team’s problem area.

Murray has received criticism for the standard of his play under center for the Vikings this season, registering 1,022 passing yards on 64.9% completion, 5 touchdowns and 3 interceptions.

The former Arizona Cardinals standout has missed game time with a concussion and a hamstring injury, leaving Minnesota with Carson Wentz and Max Brosmer as its other in-house options and contributing to the decision to trade for Cousins.

On the other hand, Cousins is one of the league’s most in-form quarterbacks this season, tallying 2,340 passing yards on 64.1% completion, 20 touchdowns and 8 interceptions, adding 7 rushing yards and 2 scores for the Raiders. The four-time Pro Bowler has earned the league’s 11th-best place on PFN’s NFL QB Impact metric with a grade of 80.5.

The veteran quarterback has the added advantage of a background with the Vikings, representing the franchise for six seasons and working under coach Kevin O’Connell in his final two seasons in Minnesota. Cousins finished his first stint in Minnesota with a 50-37-1 record, leading the team to an NFC North Division title in 2022.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.