The New York Giants let a prime opportunity slip away against the Washington Commanders, suffering a heartbreaking 24-21 loss on Thursday Night Football.

Despite putting together one of the best performances of his young career, quarterback J.J. McCarthy couldn’t deliver when it mattered most. His costly late-game interception drew criticism from former NFL linebacker and analyst Emmanuel Acho.

Emmanuel Acho Questions J.J. McCarthy’s Decision-Making

Speaking on “Speakeasy,” Acho focused on McCarthy’s inability to adjust when Washington’s defense brought pressure late in the game.

Acho specifically criticized McCarthy for failing to adjust when Washington defensive coordinator Daronte Jones, who overlapped with McCarthy in Minnesota while serving on defensive coordinator Brian Flores’ staff, called back-to-back zero blitzes in the final minute.

After throwing incomplete against a zero blitz on second down, McCarthy faced another zero blitz on 3rd-and-10, resulting in a game-sealing interception by cornerback Rasul Douglas.

“You have no plan. Like, football is all about have a plan, execute the plan. How are you surprised when you see the same play the second time they just showed it to you? So the next time around, can you make a check? Can you do anything besides simply throwing the ball up and asking an angel in the outfield to deliver it to one of your wide receivers? Make it make sense,” Acho said.

BE THE GM OF YOUR FAVORITE TEAM:PFN’s Free NFL Mock Draft Simulator

He also acknowledged McCarthy’s toughness but questioned whether that alone would be enough to make him a championship-caliber quarterback.

“Are you cerebral enough to take your team to the promised land? I love your toughness, but toughness alone is not going to win you games and championships. Toughness alone is not going to allow you to outsmart and outduel the opponent. Toughness is great, but can you win up here? And today, J.J. McCarthy, he simply could not and did not win up here,” Acho added.

J.J. McCarthy’s Career-Best Performance Ends in Frustration

Despite Acho’s criticism, McCarthy, who ranks 18th among quarterbacks with a 74.2 grade on PFN’s NFL QB Impact metric, delivered a strong performance for most of the game. The Giants quarterback completed 23 of 36 passes for a career-high 293 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He also added 34 rushing yards on six carries.

Midway through the fourth quarter, McCarthy connected with tight end Isaiah Likely on a 66-yard touchdown pass to give the Giants a 21–17 lead.

However, New York’s offense stalled with two consecutive three-and-outs after Daniels’ two late fourth-quarter interceptions, opening the door for Jayden Daniels to throw a game-winning touchdown to Stefon Diggs with 57 seconds left.

SET YOUR LINEUPS:PFN’s Free Fantasy Start/Sit Optimizer

The loss leaves the Giants at 5-3-1, although they remain atop the NFC East. The Dallas Cowboys (4-5) are close behind, while the Commanders improved to 3-5-1.

The Giants will now prepare for a tough matchup against the 6-2 Jacksonville Jaguars.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.