Less than a month into the 2026-27 season, the NBA’s injury report is crowded with stars. Paolo Banchero, Anthony Edwards, Ja Morant, Kawhi Leonard, Jaren Jackson Jr., Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren have all gone down since the regular season tipped off Oct. 20, and the question of how to keep the league’s best players on the floor has followed.

Trainer Drew Hanlen is the latest to weigh in. On this week’s episode of No Hesitation, the podcast he co-hosts with WNBA guard Sophie Cunningham, Hanlen asked Commissioner Adam Silver by name to get rid of back-to-backs, even if it means a longer season.

“It is the number one thing in NBA circles that everyone’s talking about, is how do we keep our stars healthier,” Hanlen said.

Drew Hanlen Claims No NBA Player Likes Back-to-Backs

The episode ranged from Luka Dončić’s start with the Los Angeles Lakers to a closing film session on Cunningham’s game, but the hosts spent a long stretch on the injuries. Hanlen laid out what he believes is behind them, then turned to Silver:

“I would love to see Adam Silver eliminate back-to-backs. There is not one NBA player that likes back-to-backs. I don’t know why it’s not a thing of just stretch the season a little bit longer. No back-to-backs and the fans will get a better product. But right now, the NBA injuries, stars missing time something that the NBA has to figure out. Otherwise, fans are missing their favorite players on a very common basis just because they have to stay out.”

Cunningham backed him on the scale of the problem: “At the end of the day, you’re playing a physical sport, and these guys are freaking athletic. But the amount of injury this early in the season is not right.”

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Hanlen then spelled out what he is and is not asking for: “It’s not about shortening the season. It’s really about can we eliminate back-to-backs, which is something that no player likes. Can we improve the offseason, where guys are able to go a little harder?”

After the request, Cunningham put part of the burden back on the players: “They’re getting paid a lot of money, and so like they have to adjust their lifestyles. This isn’t the ’90s anymore. You’re going to have to come and be healthy and perform like how everyone does, but you have to find that balance.”

Hanlen pointed to a hurdle inside the game itself: “The problem is what wins games analytically is more possessions, more threes, more drives. So teams are not going to basically change the way that they play if it doesn’t benefit them in the win-loss column.”

The request came after a longer conversation about why so many stars are missing time.

Earlier in it, Hanlen ran through the injured stars and singled out Tyrese Haliburton, one of his own clients, to show what a single injury can do to a team: “We all thought the Pacers were going to do well, and then Tyrese Haliburton goes down, and he’s their engine. Like, when he’s in, they’re really good. When he’s out, they’re really bad.”

Haliburton is sidelined with a hamstring strain, and the Indiana Pacers are 4-8, 11th in the Eastern Conference.

The other stars Hanlen named on the episode went down with a range of injuries. Banchero suffered a high ankle sprain, Morant strained his hamstring and Jackson tore his MCL, while Leonard has dealt with swelling in his knee.

Williams dislocated his left ankle and fractured his fibula, Holmgren suffered a small tear in his patellar tendon and Edwards underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his knee.

Cunningham wanted to know what is driving the injuries, raising an argument from some former NBA players that camps are not demanding enough.

Hanlen’s answer started with how players practice now: “Now kids are repping euro steps out all throughout the week. They’re repping step-backs out. They’re repping pullbacks out. There’s so many more decelerations. It helps them become a better basketball player, but it also does put stress and pressure on those same exact movements over and over throughout a course of a career.”

His second reason was the limits teams place on players’ workouts, including the ones he runs: “A normal team will send out their sport science guys or their PTs or whatever, and they’ll tell us what we can and can’t do. … There’s people that are literally taking them off the court. They’re like, they’ve hit their number. So I think that has gone too far.”

The injury list grew again Thursday, when ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry will miss at least two weeks with an oblique abdominal tear.

Jalen Suggs, Cason Wallace, Lauri Markkanen and Caleb Wilson have also been hurt since opening night.

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The Warriors’ next back-to-back comes Nov. 18 and 19, at Dallas and then at Memphis. The Pacers’ next back-to-back comes Nov. 22 and 23, at New York and at home against Oklahoma City.

Back-to-backs remain on this season’s schedule, and whether Silver takes up Hanlen’s request is still an open question.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.