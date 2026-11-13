The New York Giants can win the NFC East by going 4-4 the rest of the way. PFN’s NFC East playoff scenarios give a 9-7-1 finish the division 85% of the time, even after Jayden Daniels found Stefon Diggs for a 32-yard score with 57 seconds to play in the Washington Commanders’ 24-21 win at MetLife Stadium on Thursday.

The loss cut the Giants’ lead over the Commanders to two games. The Giants still win the division 68% of the time in PFN’s Playoff Meter, with the Dallas Cowboys at 21% and the Commanders at 11%. Sixty-eight percent is not a number to feel good about with the Jaguars, 49ers and Seahawks among the Giants’ next four opponents.

NFC East Playoff Scenarios Hinge on the Giants’ Next Four Games

The Meter favors the Giants in only one of those four, a 56% shot against the Colts in Indianapolis on Nov. 29. They sit at 33% against the Jaguars and 36% against both the 49ers and Seahawks, good for 1.6 expected wins. Run those game odds through and 2-2 and 1-3 land within a percentage point of each other, and 1-3 sends the Giants into Week 15 at 6-6-1.

The chasers won’t get much help from the calendar. The Giants’ remaining slate ranks sixth in difficulty by PFN’s metrics, with the Commanders ninth and the Cowboys 12th, too narrow a spread to hand either one a real edge.

The Giants’ cushion owes plenty to Oct. 11. With the Commanders at the Giants’ 24, no timeouts and 12 seconds left in overtime, Daniels held the ball on a pass play and went down for no gain, and the Commanders never got the spike off before time expired on a 27-27 tie. “That has to come from me,” Commanders coach Dan Quinn said.

Without that half-win, the Giants would be 5-4 and only a game clear of both rivals. They have also underperformed: their 5.5 wins sit 0.54 below PFN’s game-by-game Impact projection, and nearly all of the gap traces to the Oct. 18 loss to the 1-4 Saints, who scored 34 straight points at MetLife. “We let them back in the game,” Giants coach John Harbaugh said.

Harbaugh’s first Giants team has led the division since Week 4 despite losing quarterback Jaxson Dart and pass rusher Brian Burns for the season. Even at 6-6-1, the Giants would close against the Browns, Lions, Cowboys and Eagles, and the Meter favors them in the Browns and Eagles games. Three of the final six games come at MetLife in December and January, with a fourth in Seattle. Harbaugh said Thursday’s loss “doesn’t change our goals or our opportunity going forward.”

PREDICT THE NFL SEASON:PFN’s Free NFL Playoff Predictor

That closing stretch carries the division. From 6-6-1, a 2-2 finish lands at 8-8-1, a record that wins the division 52.8% of the time, while 3-1 reaches 9-7-1 and an 85% title chance. If one of those losses comes against the Cowboys on Jan. 3, it also counts against the Giants in head-to-head and division record, the first two tiebreakers.

What the Cowboys and Commanders Need to Win the NFC East

Every top rooting interest for the Cowboys and Commanders is a Giants loss. The Cowboys gain 13.0 percentage points if the Eagles beat the Giants in Week 18, and the Commanders’ five biggest swing games all feature the Giants losing.

The Giants’ biggest outside games all involve the Cowboys, starting with Sunday’s visit from the 49ers. A 49ers win is worth 12.0 points to the Giants, and the Meter gives San Francisco a 66% chance.

The Cowboys hold the friendlier near-term path at 2.0 expected wins, favored against the Titans and Eagles. By the Meter’s game odds, they’re the likeliest of the three to go 3-1 or better over the next four at 30.8%, nearly double the Giants’ 17.7%.

The Commanders own the head-to-head edge over the Giants after the tie and Thursday’s win, which matters if the two finish level. Getting level is the hard part, since they finish 6-10-1 or worse 52.8% of the time.

A 2-2 split is the most likely result for all three teams over the next four weeks. Whoever steals a 3-1 stretch carries the edge into the final two weeks, when the Cowboys host the Giants on Jan. 3 and then travel to face the Commanders.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.