Brandon Aiyuk has made no secret of where he wants to resume his career. For much of the past year, talk of him joining the Washington Commanders has centered on his former Arizona State teammate Jayden Daniels, and that link grew far more complicated after the receiver’s remarks about the quarterback’s mother in July.

Now, though, the friendship is back on track, according to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler, who gave an update on “The Rich Eisen Show.”

What Jeremy Fowler Is Hearing About Jayden Daniels and Brandon Aiyuk

Fowler began with why Washington had cooled on Aiyuk, then shared what he had been told since.

“I mentioned last time that Washington, because of Jayden Daniels’ situation, where Aiyuk had mentioned something about Daniels’ mom, you know, they weren’t crazy about signing him,” Fowler said. “I don’t know where Washington stands on that, but I can say that Jayden Daniels and Brandon Aiyuk have reconciled. I’m told their relationship is now good, whereas with some of the stuff on Instagram, it wasn’t right.”

“I’m imagining Aiyuk has a Commanders hat on right now,” Fowler added. “Every Instagram video he puts out, he’s got Commanders gear on. He’s made no mistake that he wants to be there. I am told he and the quarterback are good.”

“For whatever that means, I don’t know what it means for where he signs, but I thought that was interesting,” Fowler continued. “So maybe the Commanders will think a little differently about that situation if they do entertain it. I still think he could have a hard time getting a job.”

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Their history runs back to Arizona State, where Aiyuk’s 65-catch, 1,192-yard season in 2019 came during Daniels’ freshman year. Washington’s front office has a link of its own, because general manager Adam Peters was in the San Francisco 49ers’ front office when the team drafted Aiyuk in 2020.

The friendship between the quarterback and the wide receiver hit a wall in July when Aiyuk posted remarks directed at Daniels that brought up the quarterback’s mother, who also serves as Daniels’ agent, and Aiyuk unfollowed him.

On his previous visit to Eisen’s show, Fowler didn’t hold back about the reaction in Washington. “I mean, he kind of said some things about Jayden Daniels’ mom. I can’t imagine that went over well in that locker room or with GM Adam Peters wanting to sign him after that. In fact, I know it didn’t.”

Where the Washington Commanders Stand as Aiyuk Works Toward a Return

Washington’s door was still open a crack, though. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Nov. 7, citing sources, that Washington had not ruled out adding Aiyuk, though any deal would first require conversations among several people in the organization.

Any move to Washington would also depend on San Francisco. Aiyuk has since been reinstated from the reserve/left squad list, but the 49ers have a roster exemption through Nov. 23 and do not yet have to place him on their 53-man roster.

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Whoever ends up with him would be getting a receiver who has not played since a knee injury in October 2024. Aiyuk was a second-team All-Pro in 2023, when he caught 75 passes for 1,342 yards, the seventh-most in the NFL, and seven touchdowns. He posted a PFN WR Impact Grade of 86.8 in that season, ranking sixth at his position.

In 2024, Aiyuk had 25 catches for 374 yards and no touchdowns before he got hurt.

Why Washington’s Receiver Room Keeps the Aiyuk Question Alive

Washington’s winning score on Thursday night came from a receiver whose contract runs out at season’s end. After Daniels threw interceptions on back-to-back fourth-quarter drives, he found Stefon Diggs for a 32-yard touchdown with 57 seconds left, the go-ahead score in a 24-21 win over the New York Giants.

Diggs finished with six catches for 83 yards, but he will be 33 next season. The win lifted the Commanders to 3-5-1, third in the NFC East. They host the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday, Nov. 23, the last day of San Francisco’s roster exemption for Aiyuk.

If the 49ers do let him go, Washington would have its own decision to make, and by Fowler’s account, the rift with their quarterback that once cooled Washington’s interest has at least been mended.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.