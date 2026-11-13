Caitlin Clark has kept busy away from the basketball court this fall. Her first Nike signature shoe went on sale Oct. 1, and this week her first children’s book debuted at No. 1 on the New York Times best-seller list for children’s picture books.

Linda Cohn, formerly of ESPN, is the latest to weigh in. On her show, Cohn talked up the pair of Nike Caitlin 1s she bought, threw her support behind the Indiana Fever star’s growing list of ventures and gave Clark an open invitation to stop by.

Linda Cohn Invites Caitlin Clark on Her Show After Buying Caitlin 1s

Cohn spoke directly to Clark before getting to her own purchase: “And Caitlin, if you’re watching, come on my show anytime. And I bought my shoes. I have no problem supporting Caitlin Clark, buying my shoes. Let her make mega millions.”

She then said what she paid: “I’m just that small little speck that I put down my one hundred forty dollars without tax for those blue. And I … love it. And I’m not done talking about this.”

Cohn’s figure matches the Caitlin 1’s retail price of $140 in North America. The shoe sells for $135 in select global markets, with big kids’ and little kids’ versions at $115 and $105, and Nike paired its blue launch colorway with an inverted yellow one.

Cohn was far from alone in buying a pair. Yahoo Sports reported the shoe nearly sold out within the first two hours of its Oct. 1 release, and resale listings soon appeared at $200 to $300.

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Clark, who had an NIL agreement with Nike while in college at Iowa, signed with the company in 2024, shortly after the Fever made her the No. 1 pick in that year’s WNBA Draft. The Caitlin 1 is her first signature shoe, and it received its broader global launch on Oct. 1 alongside an 18-piece apparel collection.

Nike’s first offer did not include a signature shoe, which became central to the agreement, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The company designed the shoe around three requests from Clark, who wanted a quicker first step, a faster step-back and a quicker release on her shot.

Personal touches run through the design. A semi-translucent Swoosh layered over a second one forms two C’s for her initials, and tiny versions of her initials and her No. 22 are worked into the upper.

When Nike announced the shoe, Clark described what it meant to her: “A lot of thought and time has gone into this shoe. I never thought I would have my own signature shoe, and now that I do, it’s pretty special.”

She also had young players in mind: “I hope every boy and girl put this shoe on and hope that they can have a signature one day, or that they can go on the court and make 35-foot threes.”

Cohn spoke after Clark’s first book, “EXTRAordinary,” debuted at No. 1, and she went from the shoe straight to it: “This all brings me to this EXTRAordinary. It was a great week for Caitlin. A little extra to reach big dreams. You know what I’m talking about? This woman, number one on the New York Times Children’s Picture Books list, her first book.”

For Cohn, the message is what stood out: “The book is about giving that extra effort and about the family, the friends and the teammates who help you believe in yourself. It’s a great message.”

Clark has called the rhyming picture book a “very personal story.” It grew out of a mirror in her childhood bedroom in Des Moines, Iowa, that was decorated with motivational messages.

Clark explained the mirror’s message on the Today show on Nov. 3, before the book reached No. 1: “I had this mirror that my parents had made before I was even born, and my parents still have it in my childhood bedroom … I think it’s just all about doing a little extra to reach your dreams and your goals.”

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The children drawn on the cover wear jersey numbers tied to Clark’s life. They include the No. 22 she wore at the University of Iowa and with the Fever, and the No. 6 her father, Brent Clark, wore at Simpson College.

The cover also includes No. 11, which Clark wore in high school, and No. 17, her Team USA tryout number while she was writing the book.

The Fever congratulated Clark on the No. 1 debut, calling it “another accolade for the resume,” and Clark celebrated the news herself.

Cohn put no deadline on her invitation, leaving it to Clark to decide whether to join her on the show.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.