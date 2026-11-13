New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo had fans worried when cameras caught him throwing up on the sidelines during Thursday night’s 24-21 loss to the Washington Commanders.

Coming off a recent hamstring injury, the sight raised concerns about his health. However, Skattebo put those worries to rest after the game with an unexpected explanation that quickly had NFL fans laughing.

NFL Fans React to Cam Skattebo’s Pregame Food Choice

Speaking to reporters after the game, Skattebo revealed that a pretzel-wrapped hot dog was responsible for his stomach trouble. “I had a pretzel-wrapped hot dog,” Skattebo said. “It didn’t sit right in the stomach. Nothing crazy. Got rid of it, felt good after. (I had it) before the game.”

His honest admission quickly sparked reactions from fans and media personalities, with many joking about his unusual pregame meal.

One fan wasn’t impressed with his explanation, commenting, “Can’t take dude serious.”

Another fan questioned his food choices, writing, “What lmao man get a nutritionist. Tf you eating a pretzel wrapped shabow wow for before a game. You in the pros.”

Football analyst Jeff Bell also praised <a href="https://x.com/4WhomJBellTolls/status/2121117750894432748" rel="nofollow noopener noreferrer">Skattebo’s unfiltered personality</a>, comparing him to former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, who was known for his outspoken nature and off-field antics. “The spiritual successor to Rob Gronkowski,” Bell wrote.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">The spiritual successor to Rob Gronkowski.</p><p>— Jeff Bell (@4WhomJBellTolls) <a href="https://x.com/4WhomJBellTolls/status/2121117750894432748?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw" rel="nofollow noopener noreferrer">November 13, 2026</a></p></blockquote><p><script async src="https://platform.x.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8">L.A. Broadus also reacted with disbelief, writing, “Man what?!?”

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Meanwhile, SleeperHQ shared a popular Wolf of Wall Street meme with the caption, “ONE OF US! ONE OF US!” celebrating Skattebo’s relatable food choice.

Skattebo Delivers Despite Sideline Stomach Trouble

While his pregame meal didn’t agree with him, Skattebo didn’t let the incident affect his performance for long. The running back returned to action and delivered one of the Giants’ best offensive performances of the night.

He finished with 18 carries for 78 rushing yards and two touchdowns. His first score came on a one-yard run, after which he performed his trademark backflip and mimicked injured quarterback Jaxson Dart’s signature celebration as a tribute. Skattebo added a 13-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

Skattebo, who ranks 17th among RBs with a 75.2 grade on PFN’s NFL RB Impact metric, also contributed in the passing game, recording three receptions for 44 yards, including an impressive 34-yard catch-and-run on an underhand scoop pass from quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

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Despite Skattebo’s 122 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns, the Giants couldn’t hold on to their lead.

Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels connected with wide receiver Stefon Diggs for a 32-yard go-ahead touchdown with just 57 seconds remaining. Cornerback Rasul Douglas then sealed the Commanders’ 24-21 comeback victory with a late interception.

The defeat leaves the Giants at 5-3-1, although they remain atop the NFC East.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.