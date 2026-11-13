The Kansas City Chiefs came out of Tuesday’s trade deadline at 6-2 and second in the AFC West, with head coach Andy Reid announcing Wednesday that Josh Downs, acquired in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts, had been added to the active roster as the team began getting him up to speed.

But Downs wasn’t the only receiver Kansas City had its eye on. Rich Cimini, who covers the New York Jets for ESPN, reported that the Chiefs were among the teams interested in Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson before the deadline.

He added that a deal was never a real possibility, with Wilson wanting to stay and New York unwilling to part with him. That has some Chiefs fans already pushing general manager Brett Veach to revisit the idea in the offseason.

Why the New York Jets Held on to Garrett Wilson

Cimini reported that the 2-7 Jets, who already hold three first-round picks in 2027, were willing to trade only players whose deals run out after this season because they want next year’s roster kept whole, and that they see Wilson as a cornerstone of it.

Wilson addressed the trade talk himself on Oct. 28, two weeks before the deadline and days after a 28-25 loss to a Miami Dolphins team that had been winless, telling reporters, “Yeah, I want to be here, man. I want to win games and that’s the one thing we’ve been missing on here. I love it here. Do I love it more than I love winning? Nah, to be completely honest, but I’m hopeful.”

Not every fan took the Jets’ stance as the final word, though, with one responding Thursday, “Bro just delaying the inevitable, you never winning in NY Brodie.”

Cimini did allow that the question could resurface in the offseason, depending on what Wilson makes of where the Jets are headed.

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Wilson is under contract for years to come. The No. 10 pick in 2022 signed a four-year, $130 million extension last year that runs through 2030, and he has 43 catches for 527 yards and three touchdowns on 63 targets this season.

News of Kansas City’s interest drew a reaction from another fan, who wrote, “Not wanting to leave is crazy.”

Pro Football Network’s NFL WR Impact Grade has Wilson at 79.4 this season, 16th of 79 graded wide receivers.

How Brett Veach Approached the Kansas City Chiefs’ Receiver Search

Downs, who is in the final year of his contract, was the move Kansas City made, and Reid shed some light on Wednesday on how Veach went about the search.

Asked about the process of getting Downs oriented, Reid said, “They’ve got to have some aptitude. They’ve got to be smart and some capacity there to learn quickly. And so, when Brett was going through and looking at different people, he kept that in mind for sure. He knows exactly what it takes, Brett does, to be able to function in this thing, especially if you bring a guy in that needs to get in there and do his thing.”

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Some fans have already turned their attention to Veach’s next search, with one picturing “Veach taking control and bringing me a star receiver in the offseason.”

Another fan went further and named names, predicting, “Wilson or Jefferson will be a Chief in 2027. Profiles perfectly to the ‘Brett Veach overreacts to a glaring issue’ move.”

One more fan urged Kansas City to “find a way to get it done this spring.”

One fan added, “I’m done drafting WRs; just trade for one with our 1sts.”

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The frustration speaks to Kansas City’s continued difficulty developing a dependable group of homegrown receivers around Patrick Mahomes.

Former first-round pick Xavier Worthy has yet to emerge as a consistent difference-maker, while Rashee Rice has dealt with significant off-field issues despite being productive when available. Jalen Royals has just eight catches for 63 yards this season, while rookie Cyrus Allen has five for 65, leaving the Chiefs still searching for long-term stability at the position.

What Patrick Mahomes Said About the Chiefs’ Downfield Passing Game

Mahomes, meanwhile, was asked on Wednesday whether the Chiefs need more of an intermediate and deep passing game to get the offense where they want it and reach a Super Bowl.

“I think we just have to be able to do it. We have to be able to prove that we can throw the ball down the field and make those big plays happen because when you’re able to do that, then all the other stuff opens up even more. But at the end of the day, you’ve got to take whatever’s there,” he said.

A different fan, writing Thursday, was already looking ahead: “Said this last week and I still believe it and this report adds to the confidence. I really do think this is finally the offseason that the Chiefs seriously address WR whether that be trade or FA. Mahomes can rejoice.”

Any offseason move for Wilson would still depend on the Jets changing course on a receiver they chose to keep this fall. For now, the Chiefs visit the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.