Indiana took the weekend off and dropped five spots. Curt Cignetti apparently spent some of that extra time locating the clown emoji.

The Hoosiers’ coach questioned the College Football Playoff committee Thursday after his 8-1 team slid from No. 4 to No. 9. His message was short, sarcastic, and loaded with enough emojis to make it very clear how he felt about the latest rankings.

College football’s reaction arrived quickly.

Curt Cignetti’s CFP Complaint Gets Plenty of Support

“Bad losses don’t count anymore? 😂😂😂😂😂😂 Are first downs still 10 yards?🤡🤡🤡” Cignetti wrote on X.

He did not identify a particular team. The broader complaint was easy enough to follow, though. Indiana remained at one loss while three two-loss teams, Alabama, Texas, and Tennessee, occupied spots above it.

PREDICT THE CFB SEASON:PFN’s Free CFB Playoff Predictor

For some observers, Cignetti saying it publicly was reason enough to applaud.

“National treasure,” The Athletic’s Pete Sampson wrote.

TJ Salomone wanted more coaches to follow Cignetti’s lead.

“Curt Cignetti from the top rope! Calling out the absolute clown show that is the College Football Playoff committee. More coaches need to start doing this until that joke of a committee is abolished,” Salomone wrote.

“I love Cig,” Barstool Sports’ Liam Blutman added.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel kept his assessment straightforward.

“Coach Cig clearly not pleased with how CFP Committee is treating Indiana,” Thamel wrote.

Robert Griffin III contributed a wordless reaction image, featuring raised eyebrows and an open-mouthed expression. Sometimes the face does all the work.

Brooks Austin, who contributes to On3, meanwhile, found something even more surprising than the ranking itself.

“My biggest takeaway: Cignetti is an emoji guy… more shocking than dropping 5 spots on a bye TBH,” Austin wrote.

MORE:‘This Is the Worst Idea,’ ‘Stop Destroying Sports’ — Fans Rip ESPN Analyst for Pushing NFL To ‘Buy’ College Football

The coach’s message certainly gave everyone more to discuss than the usual promise to focus on the next opponent.

Indiana’s Bye Week Becomes a Rankings Headache

Support for Cignetti came with some pushback. Brett McMurphy, who is a college football insider, pointed directly to Indiana’s schedule.

“Perhaps avoiding Power 4 non-conference opponents count,” McMurphy wrote.

The Hoosiers, who rank third on PFN’s CFB Defense Impact Metric, played two Group of Six opponents and an FCS team outside conference play. Their lone defeat came against Ohio State, which won 19-15 in Bloomington.

Cignetti had already questioned the attention given to SEC teams after the initial rankings. Entering Indiana’s bye, its defense carried a PFN CFB team defense Impact Grade of 98.6, ranking second among 138 graded FBS defenses.

Committee chair Hunter Yurachek explained that results elsewhere changed the comparisons around Indiana. He pointed to other teams’ significant wins and noted that every Big Ten opponent the Hoosiers had already faced lost during their idle weekend.

DIVE IN:PFN’s Free CFB HQ — Team and Player Stats, Info, and More

That leaves Indiana with a useful opportunity to improve its résumé. No. 18 USC visits Bloomington on Saturday, giving Cignetti’s team a ranked opponent immediately after the rankings tumble.

The committee gets another look at Indiana on the field. Cignetti has already made sure everyone knows what he thought of its work during the bye.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.