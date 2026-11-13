The WNBA is preparing for another major change as the league continues to grow, but not everyone is convinced it is good news for the players.

The 2027 regular season will feature six more games than this year, and fans are already raising concerns about injuries, fatigue, and the league’s limited roster spots.

WNBA Fans Question the Impact of a Longer Season

According to ESPN’s Alexa Philippou, the 2027 season is expected to begin on May 7, with October 24 set as the latest possible end date.

Each team will play 50 regular-season games, up from 44 in 2026. Unlike this season, there will also be no midseason break for international competition.

The news prompted strong reactions from fans, with several worried about the physical demands on players. “This is unacceptable. The number of injuries is gonna skyrocket. I hate this league,” one fan wrote.

Another added, “The league wants to keep growing but that growth shouldn’t come at the expense of the players’ health and well-being. They deserve better consideration than this.”

“I’m praying for the anyone who plays in the offseason :sob: like there will be no mid-season breaks. They tryna [expletive] the players,” yet another fan wrote.

Another issue raised by fans is whether teams will have enough players to handle the extra workload. One reaction read, “Need more roster spots if you’re going to keep increasing the number of games.”

Under the current CBA, teams carry 12 standard-roster players, alongside two optional developmental spots. Developmental players are limited to the greater of 12 games or 25% of the regular-season schedule, rounded to the nearest whole game.

“Hold onto your knees ladies,” another fan wrote.

Aces coach Becky Hammon has also raised the possibility of adding roster spots, pointing to the wear and tear of a longer season.

“We’ll have to see if they allow even more roster spots and stuff like that, because that’s a lot of wear and tear on a group, especially when you start mixing in World Cup and all this other stuff,” she said in June.

The debate comes as the NBA continues to face questions about its 82-game regular season and the number of injuries across the league.

MORE:‘He Makes $50 Million a Year, I Make $700K’ — Sophie Cunningham Playfully Rejects Luka Dončić Comparison, Likens Herself to Another Laker

However, commissioner Adam Silver has pushed back against shortening the regular season, saying there is no clear evidence that fewer games would reduce injuries. He has instead floated the idea of shortening games to 40 minutes

For the WNBA, the extra games mean more opportunities for fans to watch their favorite players. But with players and coaches already discussing the demands of the schedule, questions about recovery time and roster depth are unlikely to disappear before the 2027 season begins.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.