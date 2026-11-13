Legendary tight end and current Thursday Night Football analyst Tony Gonzalez raised a question about trust and tied it back to football during Prime Video’s Commanders-Giants coverage. However, Ryan Fitzpatrick, the former NFL quarterback who is his co-panelist, intervened with a reaction from well outside the lines.

Fitzpatrick named no one, but for those following the news of Dianna Russini returning to cover the NFL, seven months after photos of her with New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel were published, the context was clear.

Ryan Fitzpatrick’s ‘Infidelity’ Response Turns Heads

The crew was looking forward to the next game in Week 10: the New England Patriots taking on the Detroit Lions in an international fixture on Sunday. Gonzalez was discussing trust and turnovers while trying to raise concerns about quarterback Drake Maye.

“In the NFL and in life, you gotta have trust. What is the … biggest breaker of trust in NFL football? It’s turnover,” Gonzalez said, and before he could explain further, Fitzpatrick responded to the question with a single word. “Infidelity.”

That remark drew an animated response from the rest of the panelists, including Richard Sherman and Andrew Whitworth.

Vrabel has faced public allegations of infidelity since photos of him and Russini were published in April. Both denied impropriety, and The Athletic’s later review did not determine whether their relationship was romantic.

The Athletic also found no clear evidence that Russini used her platform to favor Vrabel or his teams, although it ruled that their undisclosed relationship violated its standards.

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When the first photos ran in April, Vrabel told Page Six that “they show a completely innocent interaction and any suggestion otherwise is laughable.”

What Has Happened to Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini Since April

Russini resigned from The Athletic less than a week after the photos were first out.

Vrabel told reporters on April 21 that he’d “had some difficult conversations” with people he cared about. He then missed the third day of the NFL draft to attend counseling.

In April, the league ruled out an investigation of Vrabel under its personal conduct policy. Speaking on ESPN’s “First Take” in July, Patriots owner Robert Kraft said, “We’re privileged to have Mike as our head coach. No one is infallible.”

In September, The Athletic’s internal review found that Russini’s relationship with Vrabel broke its newsroom standards, though her coverage showed no clear bias.

“The best way to describe what the last six months were like for me is heartbreaking,” Russini told People ahead of Wednesday’s debut of ‘The Russini Report’, a weekly show that streams on BetUS TV that marked her return to NFL media.

She added, “This was a runaway train, and there was nothing I could do to stop it,” and said the episode “erased years of work.”

In the first episode on Wednesday, Russini did not address her relationship with Vrabel.

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Patriots Head to Munich After 4 Turnovers Against Green Bay

Gonzalez’s point was about the Patriots’ last game. New England committed four turnovers in its 45-27 loss to Green Bay, including three Drake Maye interceptions. The Packers converted those takeaways into 21 points, with three resulting possessions ending in touchdowns.

Maye has 18 touchdown passes this season, tied for fourth in the NFL, against 11 interceptions. The Patriots quarterback ranks fourth in Pro Football Network’s NFL QB Impact Score with a grade of 83.6 entering Week 10.

In his first season back in New England, Vrabel took the Patriots from a 4-13 team to the Super Bowl, where they lost to the Seattle Seahawks in February. They are now 5-4 and second in the AFC East, and will face the 6-2 Lions on Sunday at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.