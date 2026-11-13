In September, pro sports leagues twice pressed state gambling regulators to act against bettors who harass athletes. The WNBA and its players’ union were left out of the first effort and joined the second late in the month.

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham is the latest player to speak about that kind of abuse. On this week’s episode of No Hesitation, the podcast she co-hosts with basketball trainer Drew Hanlen, Cunningham described the messages she gets from bettors who lose money on her and set her own role against those of three Fever teammates.

Sophie Cunningham Says She Can’t Control How Many Shots She Takes

The subject came up after Hanlen discussed fans overreacting to a game or two. He used early-season examples from Luka Dončić, Victor Wembanyama, and his client Jayson Tatum. He then asked Cunningham whether fans had done the same to her, and she began by listing what she avoids during the season.

“I just don’t get on Twitter. Twitter is like the most toxic, and you live on that thing. You love Twitter or X, sorry, whatever. That is like the most toxic place. And so I really don’t get on there much during the season at all,” Cunningham said.

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Then she turned to the bettors. “But I could show you. I’m not even kidding. Thousands of DMs of people … getting mad at me because I didn’t do something and they lost a lot of money. And I’m like, hey, don’t be an [expletive] idiot. Why would you like bet on Kelsey or Caitlin or Aliyah? Why are you betting on me? Like, I don’t even know what’s going to happen that game. Like, I don’t have the control. I don’t have the ball enough to know if I’m going to get one three-point shot or if I’m going to get 10 of them.”

Cunningham pointed to a cause for the messages. “When it comes to betting and gambling, since all that has like really happened and it’s really come into our league as well, fans are so much more vocal about when you don’t perform,” she said. “It’s just something you have to deal with. But yeah, you get a lot of [expletive] for it.”

Leagues and unions have described the same problem. On September 15, the NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB and MLS and their players’ unions sent state gaming regulators a memo calling for bans on anyone who threatens an athlete over a wager.

The WNBA was not part of it. WNBPA executive director Terri Carmichael Jackson called the NBA’s decision to leave WNBA players out “deeply disappointing” in a statement to Front Office Sports.

Later that month, the NBA and WNBA sent regulators a second letter, joined by both players’ unions and both referees’ unions. The letter said their members face “a marked increase in betting-related harassment and threats, typically from angry bettors who are on the wrong side of a particular wager.”

Their requests included lifetime bans for anyone found harassing people over bets, a closer watch on accounts tied to threats and an easier way to report abuse.

For all the abuse, Cunningham said she tries to focus elsewhere. “There is a lot of hate, but I also think there’s like a lot of positivity. So I just choose to, like, look at the positive. I choose to look at the happy,” she said.

Hanlen took aim at the accounts themselves. “One thing I wish, I wish social media you had to have your name instead of hiding behind these troll accounts,” he said.

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Cunningham had her own view of whoever is sending them. “Once you, like, really figure out who’s actually saying that, you’re like, ‘I’m not even going to give y’all two seconds of my day, because y’all are some dweebs,'” she said.

The teammates Cunningham named are Kelsey Mitchell, Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston. Cunningham averaged 7.9 points this season.

Her point about shot volume showed in the three-game first-round series against the Las Vegas Aces that ended Indiana’s season. Cunningham attempted nine 3-pointers in the series, six of them in Game 1 and one in Game 3. She took 14 shots from the field over the three games, while Mitchell, Clark and Boston combined for 151.

The Fever went 28-16 and finished third in the Eastern Conference before the loss to Las Vegas. Cunningham joined Indiana in 2025 after playing for the Phoenix Mercury. She is now headed into unrestricted free agency.

Whether Cunningham returns to the Fever or signs elsewhere has yet to be decided.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.