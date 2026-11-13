‘The 49ers Make It Personal’ — Cowboys Insider Takes Note of George Kittle’s Sly Dig at Dallas

The San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys rarely need much help making their meetings feel personal, and George Kittle has never been shy about enjoying that rivalry. His old game-day T-shirt has already become part of the history between these teams, even costing him some money after one memorable celebration.

Now, with San Francisco heading to Dallas again, Kittle has given the rivalry another talking point, making a longtime Cowboys reporter take notice.

Cowboys Reporter Clarence Hill Jr. Reacts to George Kittle’s Latest Dig at Dallas

Kittle raised the possibility of wearing his infamous gray anti-Dallas shirt again before Sunday’s Week 10 meeting.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, the 49ers tight end joked that showing it on camera could bring another suspension, but he has little interest in replacing a shirt he considers lucky.

“Potentially. I don’t know if I can show that one again. I think I’d get suspended,” Kittle said. “Why would I get a new one? The old one is like 3-0, let’s keep rocking it.”

The shirt first drew national attention in October 2023, when Kittle revealed it beneath his jersey while celebrating Jordan Mason’s fourth-quarter touchdown during San Francisco’s 42-10 victory over Dallas. The NFL subsequently fined him $13,659 for unsportsmanlike conduct.

He later explained that former 49ers linebacker Gary Plummer inspired the design with a similar shirt he wore during pregame warmups in the 1990s.

San Francisco has won both games they played against Dallas since Kittle introduced the shirt into his game-day routine. His latest comments suggest he has no intention of abandoning the tradition before another meeting.

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Cowboys insider Clarence Hill Jr., one of the longest-serving reporters covering the franchise, took notice of Kittle’s remarks. Sharing the comments on X, Hill pointed to the contrast between the teams’ public approaches.

“The 49ers make it personal with the Cowboys. The Cowboys are not saying the same publicly,” Hill wrote.

This difference has also appeared in Dallas’ comments this week. CeeDee Lamb cautioned teammates against making the matchup personal, while Dak Prescott acknowledged the challenge posed by San Francisco.

The 49ers, meanwhile, have embraced the rivalry.

The matchup carries playoff implications for both sides. San Francisco arrives at 7-1, while Dallas sits at 4-5 and needs wins to stay in the NFC playoff race. The 49ers have also won four consecutive meetings against the Cowboys, including playoff victories in 2021 and 2022.

The Cowboys will host the 49ers at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 15, with kickoff scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET. Kittle’s shirt may not make another television appearance, but his comments have already raised the stakes just a little.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.