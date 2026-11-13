‘It’s Happened Before’ — Troy Aikman Refuses to Rule Out Cowboys’ Chances of an NFC East Turnaround After 4-5 Start

The trend of the Dallas Cowboys shooting themselves in the foot, only to get back on that horse again and once again shoot themselves in the foot, has rolled over into the 2026 NFL season. Their Week 9 win over tanking Indianapolis Colts offered some relief, but the road back into the division race still looks difficult.

A favorable stretch could give them a chance to change that, and Troy Aikman believes one result could make the rest of the season look very different.

Troy Aikman Backs Cowboys’ NFC East Hopes Despite 4-5 Start

Speaking on “96.7 The Ticket,” Aikman pointed to Sunday’s matchup against the San Francisco 49ers as a chance for Dallas to hit reset.

The Cowboys are 4-5 after beating the Colts 27-23, while San Francisco enters at 7-1. A win over one of the league’s top teams could give Dallas the confidence it needs for a late push.

“Well, I do think it’s an opportunity in a game like this. If they can beat the 49ers, then they can beat anybody. I mean, it’s that simple,” Aikman said. “If they can beat them, then they can play with anybody on any given day. So I would have to believe it would be a real confidence boost. And they certainly could. I mean, it’s happened before.”

Aikman also sees an opportunity in Dallas’ schedule after the San Francisco game. The Cowboys host the Tennessee Titans in Week 11 and the Philadelphia Eagles on Thanksgiving before traveling to face the Seattle Seahawks. They also have a Week 17 home game against the division-leading New York Giants.

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“So they can start to kind of climb back into it and have a chance within the division and still with a game against the Giants to play. So I wouldn’t rule that out at all,” Aikman said.

The NFC East picture has also become more favorable for Dallas after Thursday night. Washington’s 24-21 victory over New York on Thursday gave Dallas a slight opening in the division. The Giants fell to 5-3-1, leaving the 4-5 Cowboys just 1.5 games behind the division leaders, with another head-to-head matchup still on the schedule.

However, Aikman believes the biggest question goes beyond the schedule. He wants to know whether the players still believe they have enough talent to put together a complete run. That belief can matter when a team has spent weeks dealing with setbacks.

“I’ve been on teams where the locker room just knew, hey, we’re just not any good. You know, this is going to be an uphill slug,” Aikman said. “And then there’s other times when you think, hey, we’re pretty talented; we just haven’t really put it together. But we can. But those are the things that that locker room’s got to determine.”

Dallas ranks dead last in PFN’s NFL Defense Impact Metric and allows 147.4 rushing yards per game. The Cowboys also committed 14 penalties for 153 yards and lost two fumbles against Indianapolis, highlighting their ongoing discipline and ball-security problems.

Injuries to George Pickens, Jake Ferguson and Joey Porter Jr. have also tested the team’s depth. Aikman has not dismissed those concerns, but he believes the division remains within reach.

Beating San Francisco would give Dallas a timely boost.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.