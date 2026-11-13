Doc Rivers has faced considerable backlash after questioning Giannis Antetokounmpo’s basketball IQ and ability to execute during their time together at the Milwaukee Bucks.

Now, former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho has joined the criticism, using the Bucks’ record before and after Rivers took over to question whether the coach should be looking at himself instead.

Emmanuel Acho Questions Doc Rivers’ Accountability After Giannis Antetokounmpo Criticism

Speaking on the “Speakeasy” talk show, Acho called Rivers’ comments “disgusting” and argued that the coach was shifting responsibility onto a player who had already proven he could win an NBA championship.

Acho began by comparing Milwaukee’s results under Rivers and his predecessor, Adrian Griffin. The Bucks were 30-13 when Griffin was dismissed in January 2024, giving them a 69.8% winning percentage. Rivers then went 17-19 over his first 36 games in charge, a 47.2% winning percentage.

“Same team, same city, same roster, same players. So, Doc, is it the players or is it you the coach? There are no bad students, only bad teachers,” Acho said.

The comparison was central to his argument. Although the Bucks had a talented core featuring Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, and Khris Middleton, their results declined after the coaching change.

The comparison does not account for every injury or other circumstance, but it raises a fair question about Rivers’ responsibility for the team’s performance.

Acho also pointed to Antetokounmpo’s success under Mike Budenholzer. The Greek star won the 2021 NBA championship with Budenholzer, averaging 35.2 points and 13.2 rebounds in the Finals against Phoenix. He was also named Finals MVP after leading Milwaukee to its first title in 50 years.

“So Giannis clearly has the ability not only to be coached, but he also has the ability to play at a high level. The part that really irks me though, even if this [Rivers’ comments] is true, you don’t say it because, Doc, you got to take some accountability as the adult,”

For Acho, the issue was about accountability. He argued that Rivers, as the more experienced coach, should take responsibility for failing to get the best out of his star player rather than publicly questioning Antetokounmpo’s understanding of the game.

The criticism follows Rivers’ appearance on The Bill Simmons Podcast, where he called the 10-time All-Star a “difficult” player to coach, questioned whether he had a “super IQ,” and said he needed to improve his execution.

Antetokounmpo later said he was “speechless” when reporters told him about the comments.

“You got to go ask him why he thought that,” Antetokounmpo said. “That’s on him, that’s not on me. I just got to focus on my team and what I got to do and how I can be better and how can I help the team.”

He added that athletes should never let “bitterness or pettiness” get in the way of their goals.

MORE: ‘A Heinous Thing to Say’ — Heat Journalist Goes Ballistic On Doc Rivers After Ex-Bucks HC’s Shot At Giannis Antetokounmpo

Miami sports radio host, Brendan Tobin, also questioned Rivers’ decision to criticize the two-time NBA MVP without taking responsibility for what went wrong during his time in Milwaukee. On Heat Collective, Tobin argued that Rivers had inherited a talented team but failed to make it work.

There has since been a development. Rivers told Andscape on Monday that he had texted Antetokounmpo, now a Heat player, an apology for using the word “IQ.” He explained that he meant to discuss the forward’s “feel for the game,” not his intelligence, and said Antetokounmpo responded positively.

That apology may help settle the personal disagreement, but Acho and Tobin’s larger question about Rivers’ accountability remains at the center of the discussion.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.