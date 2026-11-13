Despite a ton of interest from a variety of teams, the Indianapolis Colts ended up not parting ways with Jonathan Taylor. Even as they moved on from Josh Downs, DeForest Buckner, and Quenton Nelson, the star running back finds himself still on the roster.

With the trade deadline behind us, Taylor talked to the media and addressed how things unfolded. His response left fans in awe of his commitment to the franchise and the maturity on display.

Jonathan Taylor Wins Fans Over After Trade Deadline

One of the most consistent running backs ever since he entered the league, Taylor has already been atop PFN’s Running Back Impact Metric on two separate occasions. This year, through nine games, he has 656 rushing yards and 8 touchdowns with a 75.1 grade that ranks 17th in the NFL.

Those numbers meant he would’ve been a plug-and-play option for teams like the Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos, and Green Bay Packers. The reporting around the deadline indicated that there were a number of teams interested in acquiring his services. Yet, the deadline went by, and Taylor remained with the Colts.

The trade deadline, however, was water under the bridge for Taylor. Speaking to the media, he remained optimistic about his situation and even gave the front office a pass, calling it a “hard decision” on who had to be moved.

“That’s way above my pay grade. Those are some hard decisions that you have to make. I’m glad I don’t have to make those decisions. I’m glad I just have to come in here and make sure I’m at my best each and every day for my coaches and my teammates.”

Taylor also expressed confidence that the Colts’ decision-makers have a long-term plan, emphasizing that his immediate responsibility is to help Indianapolis execute and win games.

More than a few fans took a minute to appreciate his professionalism. Even though he did not get the opportunity to be with a true contender this season, his commitment to the team was unwavering, and it left an impact on people.

“Love it when he gets the mic, optimistic and intelligent guy,” one fan remarked. “He needs to be a Colt for life.”

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“The ultimate professional,” another fan said. “I have to take notes on how he does this. If I could be this professional while [expletive] is going on, I could make it far in the corporate world and become a general manager instead of being stuck at assistant for the rest of my life.”

However, even with the praise for him, fans couldn’t help but sympathize with the situation he now finds himself in. The Colts, on top of being 2-7, have also traded some key players, thereby confirming that they are punting on the season.

That leaves Taylor in no man’s land, and fans understand how frustrating that can be for someone with his talent.

“They did this guy dirty,” one fan argued, as another added, “I feel bad for his situation.”

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For another fan, though, he was the new standard for excellence, both on and off the field, as he claimed, “It will always be difficult to draft a player as talented and as classy as Jonathan Taylor, no matter how many first and second round picks you have. ‘Let’s Go Win, Baby!'”

It remains to be seen if the Colts entertain another trade in the offseason. But for the time being, Taylor is staying put, and from the sound of it, he isn’t ready to throw in the towel just yet.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.