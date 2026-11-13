The Buffalo Bills left Minneapolis with a 23-6 victory over the Minnesota Vikings, with Josh Allen seemingly staying behind to pose for photos.

One clip showed a young boy wearing Vikings gear taking off his jersey before meeting Allen, while a woman nearby scrambled to take a selfie with him. The clip was widely shared as footage tied to Vikings long snapper Andrew DePaola’s wife and kids.

There was just one problem. It wasn’t, in fact, the long snapper’s wife and kids in the video. Amy DePaola came forward this week to address it.

“Those were not my boys in the video, nor was it me,” Amy clarified on her Instagram stories, putting an end to the speculation.

How Josh Allen’s Postgame Photos Got Tied to Andrew DePaola’s Family

The scene unfolded after the Bills had kept Minnesota out of the end zone in their road win. Even in defeat, two young fans wearing “DePaola” Vikings jerseys, which might have led to the confusion, were eager to meet the opposing team’s quarterback, and Allen posed for pictures with them.

One X account where the video went viral described it as “Vikings player’s kid takes off his dad’s jersey to reveal a Bills jersey for a picture with Josh Allen.”

The woman turned up again in another clip, stepping backward in front of Allen as she lined up a selfie, and the account wrote, “Minnesota long snapper’s wife wanted this picture with Josh Allen way too bad.”

Several outlets repeated the viral post’s claim that the boy was DePaola’s son, an identification Fox later formally corrected. Those reports put the long snapper, who wears No. 42 for the Vikings, in the middle of a tricky situation.

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Amy DePaola’s statement opened with an explanation of why she weighed in at all, days after the clips first made the rounds.

“The past few days, my phone has been blowing up with people seeing the video of a boy taking off his DePaola jersey and getting Josh Allen to sign his shirt. Just wanted to address it on here since everyone is still asking.”

So who did walk away with that autograph? Amy DePaola did not name the family but had a request to fans. “Just a sweet family that was excited to see Josh Allen. Can we move on now?”

Outkick has since walked back its identification too, attaching an editor’s note to their story that reads, “A previous version of this story incorrectly identified the person who took the picture with Josh Allen as the son of Minnesota Viking Andrew DePaola. We apologize for the error.”

That story now runs under the headline “Young Vikings fan whips off his jersey to take a picture with Bills QB Josh Allen.”

Amy DePaola’s statement also addressed the woman in the selfie clip, serving as another reminder that everything on social media should always be treated with a little extra scrutiny, especially when players’ families are involved.

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With the mix-up settled, the Vikings can turn their attention back to football. Minnesota, which ranks No. 30 in PFN’s Offense Impact Score with a grade of 65.7 through Week 9, has already made a headline-grabbing move, bringing back former quarterback Kirk Cousins from the Las Vegas Raiders in a trade-deadline deal.

The reunion gives Kevin O’Connell’s offense a familiar face as the Vikings look to address their struggles at quarterback.

Cousins is expected to make his return against a divisional rival when Minnesota visits Lambeau Field to face the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 15. The Week 10 matchup is scheduled for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff and will be broadcast on FOX.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.